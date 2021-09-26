CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mid-South Fair open after sheriff’s department reports fair closed due to capacity

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
Mid-South Fair closed till further notice, sheriff say

Memphis, Tenn — Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Mid-South Fair officials announced that the fair is back open and accepting guests.

“We look forward to seeing you soon at the Mid-South Fair,” fair officials said.

The announcement came just an hour after a report from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department came out saying that the fair was closed until further notice due to reaching its capacity limit.

Comments / 7

Stephen Forsyth
7d ago

Surely they're not actually taking Covid precautions in Mississippi? Nah! 😝😝😝

Reply
8
MemphisSafetyMonitor
7d ago

Who would take their children to a fair? I hope these parents are more responsible than this!

Reply
7
 

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Parts of I-40 shut down after crash kills one, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have shut down part of I-40 due to a deadly crash. Officers said one man was pronounced dead after a crash on I-40. Due to an investigation in progress, we are shutting down all westbound lanes of traffic on I 40 W/ N. Watkins from the 101 Connector. The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alabama police officer dies after shootout in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — An Alabama police officer died Saturday morning, a day after a shootout in Muscle Shoals, authorities said. Sgt. Nick Risner, 40, of the Sheffield Police Department, died at 9:52 a.m. CDT at Huntsville Hospital, WAAY reported. Risner, who had been with the department for more than eight years, was a K-9 officer, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police looking for driver after car hits bicycle

Covington, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a driver who ran into a bicycle Thursday night. According to the police department, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Hwy 51 near Garland Ave. in the Cobb-Parr Park area. Police said the car hit...
COVINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New COVID vaccine site opens up in Whitehaven

Memphis, Tenn. — A new COVID-19 vaccination site opened up in Memphis on Saturday. According to the Shelby County Health Department, a COVID-19 vaccination site is now operational at the Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center at 1234 Finley Drive. First, second and third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

