Mid-South Fair open after sheriff’s department reports fair closed due to capacity

Memphis, Tenn — Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Mid-South Fair officials announced that the fair is back open and accepting guests.

“We look forward to seeing you soon at the Mid-South Fair,” fair officials said.

The announcement came just an hour after a report from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department came out saying that the fair was closed until further notice due to reaching its capacity limit.

