Premier League will demand answers from Tottenham over why they're not sticking to heading limits in training after Nuno Espirito Santo revealed the club are ignoring the guidance
The Premier League are going to quiz Tottenham Hotspur on why they aren't implementing heading limits in training after Nuno Espirito Santo revealed the club are ignoring the guidance. Football's authorities have taken a dim view of a club admitting they are not following the guidelines, which were put in...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0