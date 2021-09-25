Premier League will demand answers from Tottenham over why they're not sticking to heading limits in training after Nuno Espirito Santo revealed the club are ignoring the guidance

Harry Kane said his hat-trick from the bench in Tottenham’s 5-1 Europa Conference League win over NS Mura came as a bonus.The England captain struck the 13th treble of his Spurs career after coming on just before the hour-mark against the Slovenian outfit.The hosts were winning 2-1 at the time after goals inside the first eight minutes from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso and Kane’s cameo settled matters.Having failed to find the back of the net so far in five Premier League outings and looking well below his best, his quickfire treble could prove a timely boost.“Every striker wants...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO