No One Injured in South Milwaukee Apartment Fire

SMFD responded to a report of smoke in the area of 1522 Minnesota Avenue at approximately 11AM this morning. While en route, SMPD Dispatch notified them that officers were on the scene reporting that smoke was coming from a chimney and other places. The level of alarm was upgraded to a working fire. Upon arrival, SMFD units encountered moderate smoke and heat conditions in a 2nd floor apartment and extinguished the fire. Investigators are currently still on scene, but the area of origin appears to be in and around a bathroom in that unit. Two other apartments had smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced families.