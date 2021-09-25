Lenin Castillo 'responsive' after being rushed to hospital following brutal knockout in light heavyweight bout against Callum Smith in distressing scenes before Anthony Joshua bout

Oleksandr Usyk won the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles today in London, winning a clear decision over Anthony Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) didn’t have it entirely his way, but it wasn’t too far off in the end, as he won on scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 117-112, with Bad Left Hook scoring it 117-111 for Usyk. He controlled most of the tempo, landed the majority of the really good shots from the get-go, and was the one who hurt the bigger Joshua (24-2, 22 KO) on a few occasions, while never seeming in any trouble himself over 12 rounds.

