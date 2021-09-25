Lenin Castillo 'responsive' after being rushed to hospital following brutal knockout in light heavyweight bout against Callum Smith in distressing scenes before Anthony Joshua bout
Lenin Castillo is responsive but has been rushed to hospital after being knocked out by Callum Smith on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk. An overhand right from the Liverpudlian midway through the second round caught Castillo (now 21-4-1, 16KOs) flush on the temple,...www.chatsports.com
