Lenin Castillo 'responsive' after being rushed to hospital following brutal knockout in light heavyweight bout against Callum Smith in distressing scenes before Anthony Joshua bout

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenin Castillo is responsive but has been rushed to hospital after being knocked out by Callum Smith on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk. An overhand right from the Liverpudlian midway through the second round caught Castillo (now 21-4-1, 16KOs) flush on the temple,...

bjpenndotcom

Video | Callum Smith brutally KO’s Lenin Castillo

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith returned to the squared circle this afternoon for a bout with Lenin Castillo. Smith (28-1) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to pound-for-pound boxing great Canelo Alvarez in December of 2020. Meanwhile, Lenin Castillo (8-1) was...
COMBAT SPORTS
washingtonnewsday.com

Callum Smith apologizes for knocking out Lenin Castillo and sets his sights on the Anfield fight.

Callum Smith apologizes for knocking out Lenin Castillo and sets his sights on the Anfield fight. Following his knockout victory, Callum Smith apologized to Lenin Castillo for celebrating the victory before comprehending the severity of his opponent’s condition. Castillo required medical attention after the Liverpool fighter scored a spectacular knockout...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Lenin Castillo Stretchered Out After One-Punch Knockout Loss vs. Callum Smith

Lenin Castillo was stretchered out of the ring following his second-round knockout loss to Callum Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. According to Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror, Castillo received "lengthy medical treatment" before he was removed from the ring. Smith caught Castillo with a stiff...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Joshua vs Usyk results and highlights: Callum Smith lands scary knockout blow on Lenin Castillo, Florian Marku wins

Callum Smith landed a vicious right hand in the second round to knock out Lenin Castillo today in London, but the story is less about the fight and more about a scary KO. The 33-year-old Castillo (21-4-1, 16 KO) was drilled with the punch and the fight was stopped 55 seconds into round two, with the Dominican fighter on the canvas, his legs twitching and much of his body along with them. The referee did a good job to immediately call the fight, and medical personnel were on the scene immediately.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Joshua vs Usyk full fight video highlights: Oleksandr Usyk wins three heavyweight title belts in London with clear decision

Oleksandr Usyk won the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles today in London, winning a clear decision over Anthony Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) didn’t have it entirely his way, but it wasn’t too far off in the end, as he won on scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 117-112, with Bad Left Hook scoring it 117-111 for Usyk. He controlled most of the tempo, landed the majority of the really good shots from the get-go, and was the one who hurt the bigger Joshua (24-2, 22 KO) on a few occasions, while never seeming in any trouble himself over 12 rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Callum Smith Crushes Lenin Castillo With Scary One-Punch KO

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham - In his light heavyweight debut, former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) made a big statement with a brutal second round knockout of usually durable Lenin Castillo (21-4-1, 16 KOs). (photos by Mark Robinson) It was Smith's first bout since losing to Saul...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Lenin Castillo: I’m A Bigger Puncher Than Callum Smith; Different Power At 175 Than At 168

Lenin Castillo had almost twice as much time to prepare for his fight with Callum Smith on Saturday night than his shot at Dmitry Bivol’s light heavyweight title. Castillo barely was given three weeks’ notice when he challenged the unbeaten Bivol for his WBA 175-pound crown in October 2019 in Chicago. Bivol beat Castillo convincingly in their 12-rounder, by scores of 120-107, 119-108 and 119-108.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Callum Smith delivers brutal knockout of Lenin Castillo in 175-pound debut

Callum Smith made a strong first impression as a light heavyweight on the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk card Saturday in London. Smith, fighting for the first time since losing his super middleweight title to Canelo Alvarez in December, knocked out former Olympian Lenin Castillo with a single, devastating right hand 55 seconds into Round 2 in the scheduled 10-rounder.
COMBAT SPORTS
fox29.com

Boxer Lenin Castillo stretchered out of ring, hospitalized after KO

LONDON (AP) - Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith on Saturday. Event promoter Eddie Hearn said the 33-year-old Castillo was "responsive" after needing treatment by medical staff in...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Vet Lenin Castillo to meet Callum Smith on Joshua-Usyk undercard

Former light heavyweight world title challenger Lenin Castillo will face come-backing Callum Smith in a 12-round scheduled contest on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk promotion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Saturday. For Smith (27-1, 19 KOs), it will be the former Ring and WBA super middleweight...
COMBAT SPORTS

