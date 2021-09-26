CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 Sombra Rework Trailer

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn more about how Sombra has been changed and tuned for Overwatch 2. Her hack now has a secondary ability, but also a change in her primary ability. Your hacked targets will show where they are to Sombra and her teammates. Find out more about her rework.

