Overwatch 2 Bastion Rework Trailer

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn more about Bastions changes in Overwatch 2. His ultimate has changed to an artillery strike instead of his tank form. Also he can move around now in his sentry mode. See some of the changes in action and more.

