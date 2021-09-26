Overwatch 2 Bastion Rework Trailer

Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the genre-defining multiplayer FPS Overwatch, is making an appearance at the Overwatch League Grand Finals this coming September 25th. They will be highlighting Sombra and Bastion’s new looks, Bastion’s reworks, and probably the most exciting bit, they will be showing us a full-length exhibition match in Overwatch 2. The world was first introduced to the world of Overwatch 2 back in November of 2019. So it’s been a while since we first heard that an Overwatch 2 was in the works, and now we’re getting a more in-depth look at how competitive play will work. Overwatch 2 looks to expand on what made the original a critically acclaimed game. Blizzard describes the original Overwatch as “a colorful team-based action game starring a diverse cast of powerful heroes. Travel the world, build a team, and contest objectives in exhilarating 6v6 combat.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO