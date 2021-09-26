HBCU Graduate Ayo Davis Named President of Disney Branded Television
Ayo Davis has been promoted to president of Disney Branded Television. Davis, a graduate of Dillard University, succeeds Gary Marsh. For the past year, Marsh has served as president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television. Now, Marsh is stepping down to launch his own production company. He secured a multi-year deal with Disney General Entertainment to create content for the company’s streaming platforms. Marsh will end his 33-year tenure at the end of 2021.www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0