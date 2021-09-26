CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers announcer Bob Uecker honored for 50 years behind mic

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQQPM_0c8C276300

As expected, the ceremony honoring popular Brewers announcer Bob Uecker’s half-century at the microphone involved remembrances, appreciation — and a heavy dose of humorous stories.

At least the ones Uecker said he could share with an audience of family, friends, former players and team employees that spanned generations.

Uecker, a Milwaukee native affectionately known as “Mr. Baseball,” was honored Saturday with Bob Uecker Day in the city of Milwaukee and state of Wisconsin

Uecker also “threw” out the first pitch, at the last minute pulling the cover off a pitching machine in front of the mound.

Joining Uecker on the dais at the ceremony before Saturday’s game against the New York Mets were former Brewers owner and MLB commissioner Bud Selig, who gave Uecker his first broadcasting job with the team; current owner Mark Attanasio; and former Brewers players Robin Yount and Paul Molitor, each in the Hall of Fame.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also spoke at the event and presented Uecker with a proclamation.

Uecker, now 87, joined the Brewers broadcast team in 1971 after a six-year career as a catcher with the hometown Milwaukee Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves that included a World Series championship with the Cardinals in 1964 and a .200 career batting average.

His post-playing career also included numerous appearances on “The Tonight Show” with the late Johnny Carson, who dubbed Uecker “Mr. Baseball"; acting in the TV sitcom “Mr. Belvedere”; the iconic humorous Miller Lite beer commercials of the ’80s, including Uecker’s now-famous line, “I must be in the front row"; and as hilarious announcer Harry Doyle in the movie “Major League.”

Uecker said he never had a formal contract with the team under Selig, which continued with Attanasio.

Selig was talking about how he had first hired Uecker and said, “here we are 50 years later,” when Uecker interrupted with, “And I’m still waiting to get paid.”

The pregame presentation also included a video of congratulatory messages from former Brewers players including Don Money, Cecil Cooper, Ben Sheets, and Greg Vaughn; iconic broadcasters Bob Costas and Vin Scully; and announcers Pat Hughes, Chicago Cubs; Jim Powell, Atlanta Braves; and Joe Block, Pittsburgh Pirates — each former partners in Milwaukee with Uecker.

In addition to family and friends, former Brewers manager Ron Roenicke and ex-general manager Doug Melvin were on hand.

Yount, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Brewers, and Molitor, who played the first 15 of his 21 years in the majors with Milwaukee, each talked fondly of the many years when Uecker still threw batting practice.

“He threw batting practice for the longest time and, not jokingly, was probably the best batting practice pitcher we had for many, many years,” said Yount, the opening day starter at shortstop in 1974 as an 18-year-old rookie.

Molitor also talked about Uecker’s relationship with the players, from their days in the clubhouse to the current team.

“It’s a little bit embarrassing, honestly, to say that I’ve known him since I was a teenager, because when I met him, I was 18. He was a little more than that, but he hadn’t reached teenaged mentality yet,” Yount joked, although the affection was obvious.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who grew up in the Milwaukee area listening to Uecker’s broadcasts, said he cherishes his relationship with the announcer, who he calls a close friend.

“When you spend a lot of time with Uke, you really wish that you wrote everything down,” Counsell said.

When it was his turn to speak, Uecker had the audience laughing with stories as only he can tell them. He said he loves what he does and has no plans to retire, although he’ll know when it’s time and he would not embarrass himself or the organization.

“My last bobblehead, this is what I want,” Uecker said. “It’s going to be a box, the top will open, I will get up, and do my get up, get up, get out of here, and back down, close the cover and that’s it. That’s the way I want to go.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Brewers clinch playoff spot for 4th consecutive year

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58/AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers clinched a spot in the playoffs after a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs Saturday night, Sept. 18. Manny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected. The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at...
MLB
WausauPilot

Gov. Evers proclaims September 25 “Bob Uecker Day”

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced that he has proclaimed Sat., Sep. 25, 2021, as “Bob Uecker Day” in Wisconsin. The governor made this proclamation to celebrate the legacy of Bob Uecker in Major League Baseball and to recognize his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Saturday is “Bob Uecker Day”

Saturday will be “Bob Uecker Day” throughout the state of Wisconsin, Gov. Evers office announced. Gov. Evers made the proclamation to celebrate the legacy of Uecker in Major League Baseball and to recognize his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers. “As a lifelong Brewers fan, some of...
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Brewers hang on to beat Mets on Bob Uecker Day

The Milwaukee Brewers inched closer to clinching an NL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday. The win also came on a special day, as the Brewers honored longtime radio broadcaster Bob Uecker, who’s 87 years old, and has spent 50 years in the booth.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Bud Selig
Person
Mark Attanasio
Person
Robin Yount
Person
Bob Uecker
Person
Bob Costas
Person
Paul Molitor
Person
Joe Louis
Person
Ron Roenicke
Person
Cecil Cooper
Person
Doug Melvin
MLB

Bob Uecker Day cause for 50th celebration

MILWAUKEE -- Mayor Tom Barrett declared Saturday “Bob Uecker Day” in the city, and Hall of Famers Robin Yount and Paul Molitor, Brewers founder Bug Selig and other club luminaries gathered to mark the 50th anniversary of Uecker’s tenure as the radio voice of his hometown team. You didn’t expect...
MILWAUKEE, WI
chatsports.com

Brewers: Newest Wall of Honor Inductees Impact Felt Today

The Brewers added three new members to the Wall of Honor on Friday night. Yovani Gallardo, Francisco Rodriguez, and Carlos Gomez were enshrined for their contributions to the team on the field. All three helped Milwaukee establish itself as a perennial contender for the Division, and the players acquired for them continue that winning tradition.
MLB
Wiscnews.com

Carlos Gomez joins Brewers' Wall of Honor

MILWAUKEE — The first time Carlos Gomez returned to Milwaukee following his trade to the Houston Astros, he said when the time came for him to retire, he wanted to do so in a Brewers uniform. Gomez just that Friday night, donning his familiar No. 27 to sign his retirement...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Mr Baseball#The New York Mets#The Hall Of Fame#Philadelphia Phillies#Braves#Miller
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bob Uecker Day: Brewers celebrate at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated Mr. Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 25 – officially Bob Uecker Day across Wisconsin. Uecker said he feels a little embarrassed by the attention, but after 50 years dedicated to the Brewers, everyone in the organization said he deserves all the recognition. Uecker wanted to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Brewers announce NLDS single-game ticket availability

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday announced details regarding single-game tickets for the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field. Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28 at Brewers.com. Users who reside in Wisconsin will also be able to purchase a day earlier at 10 a.m. Sept. 27.
MLB
wtmj.com

Levering “honored” to be a part of Uecker celebration

Saturday will be a special day at American Family Field. The Brewers are celebrating Bob Uecker’s legendary career ahead of the game against the New York Mets. Play-by-play man Jeff Levering feels lucky to be a small part of it. “The fact that I’m going to be a part of...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS 58

'Mr. Baseball' honored for 50 years as voice of the Brewers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bob "Mr. Baseball" Uecker was honored by the Milwaukee Brewers and fans Saturday, Sept. 25, for 50 dedicated and memorable years as the voice of Brewers Baseball. The celebration was also commemorated with an official proclamation from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett...
MLB
Fox11online.com

Brewers broadcaster Levering talks playoff tickets, Uecker celebration

(WLUK) -- The Milwaukee Brewers are National League Central Division champions, and fans will soon be able to buy tickets to the baseball postseason. Brewers radio broadcaster Jeff Levering joined Good Day Wisconsin Monday to discuss how fans can get involved in the playoff party. The Brewers will begin the...
MLB
wtmj.com

WATCH: Brewers honor Ryan Braun

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are celebrating the career of Ryan Braun, who officially retired after playing 14 years in the MLB. Braun is the Brewers’ all-time franchise home run leader, six-time NL All-Star and 2011 National League MVP. Hear remarks from the pre-game ceremony below.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
The Independent

The Independent

267K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy