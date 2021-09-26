Analysis: Dequan Finn continues to provide spark for Toledo's offense

MUNCIE, Ind. — Did the Toledo Rockets find their quarterback?

It sure looked like it when Dequan Finn was operating the offense on Saturday. And in the game’s most consequential possessions, with Toledo needing points and attempting to bleed the clock, it was Finn who directed the huddle.

“This is a huge opportunity,” he said after leading UT to a 22-12 win at Ball State. “I just thank the coaches for showcasing my skills and continuing to trust in me. I can’t ask [for much more].”

Carter Bradley, who’s started all four games in 2021, completed 10 of 18 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His touchdown pass, a 69-yarder to Devin Maddox on Toledo’s third play from scrimmage, helped set the tone. But a third-quarter interception, as the Rockets were trying to stretch their lead to double digits, was costly.

The element Finn adds with his legs, especially behind an average offensive line, becomes a bigger asset each week. On Saturday, his 70-yard touchdown run on a simple quarterback draw was the latest example of Finn’s game-breaking skillset.

“I saw the hole, and I took off,” the third-year sophomore said. “The rest is history.”

In four possessions, Finn guided the Rockets to 241 of their 444 yards, 10 points, a missed field goal, and forced Ball State to use its remaining timeouts late in the fourth quarter.

Reveling in the confidence-boosting victory, UT coach Jason Candle wouldn’t directly answer a question about Finn’s status on the depth chart.

“I think both quarterbacks played well,” Candle said. “We had the one turnover, our first interception of the year. You’re able to do some different things with both guys. I’ve said that before. You see Carter throwing some balls out to the edge and stretching the sidelines, and then you add DQ in there running the ball. He was a huge spark in us getting going. Carter on the first series of the game found Devin down the middle of the field wide open. Some good highlight plays for both guys.”

Question marks still exist in how efficient Finn can be throwing the football — he only attempted two passes Saturday, completing both for 28 yards. He’s 9-of-17 on the season for 62 yards. Finn has zero touchdown passes in his career — and zero interceptions.

Speed, escapability, and a talent for turning broken plays into positive yardage (and sometimes touchdowns) is a gift that warrants more playing time. Norfolk State, Notre Dame, and Ball State have all come facemask-to-facemask with Finn’s knack for creating defensive chaos.

And he doesn’t plan on slowing down, literally or figuratively. Asked outside the boisterous Toledo locker room if he could withstand a season’s worth of hits, he shot back an incredulous glance.

“Oh yeah, most definitely,” Finn said. “I’m a little sore. I take my treatment, ice up, and get well.”

Finn says he can handle all 12 games. We’ll soon find out if he can handle an entire game. The next two weeks are against two of the worst rush defenses in the country — Massachusetts ranks 120 out of 130 (219 yards per game) and Northern Illinois is dead last, allowing almost 280 rushing yards.

On the subject of Finn, Candle is always quick to compliment Michigan’s former Mr. Football’s work ethic. Fitness and improving in the passing game were central tenets of Finn’s summer. His commitment to getting better and having the best interest of his teammates cannot be questioned.

The same is true of Bradley, and while he’s limited turnovers, he has only led four touchdown-scoring drives all season.

Putting points on the scoreboard is the objective. Football is a results-oriented business, and Finn’s bottom line is revealing a surplus of goodies — yards, points, and exclamation marks.