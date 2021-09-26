CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Clemson's Sudden Second Loss Gives College Football a Needed Jolt of Parity

By Ross Dellenger
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpXdc_0c8C22gQ00

The Tigers have been synonymous with the playoff era. Now, before September ends, they're essentially out of contention.

If there was one overwhelming constant in the College Football Playoff era, it was Clemson and Dabo Swinney.

Well, not this year.

Clemson went down, again, on Saturday in a 27–21 double-overtime defeat at NC State , a second loss that in all likelihood sends the Tigers into the most unlikely of categories before October even arrives: out of the playoff race.

Even more stunning is how it got here. The Tigers (2–2) are mysteriously struggling offensively. And we do mean struggling. They’ve played three games against FBS competition. In those 12 quarters, they’ve scored four touchdowns and a total of 31 points, averaging just 216 yards a game.

Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network

The post-Trevor Lawrence era is off to a rough start—a bamboozling from Georgia, a sluggish outing against a bad Georgia Tech team and then what happened Saturday in a game that never even should have gone to overtime. A Wolfpack team that lost at Mississippi State controlled Swinney’s Tigers.

NC State outgained them 386–214, tripled them up in first downs (31–10) and dominated the time of possession in a shocking way (42 minutes to 18). Something we don’t often type: a Clemson quarterback was completely inefficient.

D.J. Uiagalelei, the five-star heir apparent of this football kingdom and the star of Dr Pepper’s new ‘Fansville’ commercials , completed 12 of 26 passes for 111 yards on Saturday. In three FBS games, he’s thrown for a total of 415 yards, which most Clemson quarterbacks seem to do in a single game. He’s got two touchdowns and two interceptions. And he’s misfired on 45% of his attempts.

NC State celebrated as you might think a team that hadn’t beat a top 10 team in nearly a decade would: its fans stormed the field. It was Clemson’s first loss to an unranked squad since 2017. And for the first time since 2014, Swinney & Co. are saddled with two losses before their fifth game arrives. In fact, in four of the last six years, Clemson never even lost a second game. The other two years, it lost its second game in the CFP semifinals.

It’s a remarkable run that we all knew had to come to an end at some point. Few would have picked this as that time. But the defeat is the latest evidence that—get this—we might have parity returning to college football this year.

Parity!

In the second week of the season, Ohio State lost at home for the first time since 2017, and Oklahoma has looked shaky, with near-losses to Tulane and Nebraska. Notre Dame looks far from invincible as well, with close calls to Toledo and Florida State, and Alabama’s defense was quite leaky at Florida .

Parity? Parity!

It's something we’ve been dearly missing in the game.

Over the last two decades, a small group of teams has dominated the sport, and in the playoff era, an even smaller group strangles college football . Parity, never too pronounced in the annals of college football anyhow, has felt like it’s gone the way of the triple option.

Through the first seven years of the playoff era, four teams have accounted for 20 of the 28 playoff spots (71%): Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and, of course, Clemson.

The Tigers have put the ACC in quite the tough spot. For years now, the gap between Clemson and the league’s next-best team was shockingly wide. Real, real wide. Why do you think the conference would crawl across broken glass to have Notre Dame as a permanent member? Or why it do you think it chased after Texas during the realignment shakeup this summer?

Because, right now, the only undefeated teams in the conference are … Wake Forest and Boston College (who’d a thunk it?).

Watch NCAA football games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial !

North Carolina, a playoff hopeful, started the season by laying an egg against Virginia Tech. And what did Tech do? Lose to West Virginia last week. Louisville got spanked by Ole Miss. NC State, as mentioned above, lost to Mississippi State. Pitt lost to Western Michigan, and Miami, another preseason top-25 program entering the year, has already lost twice.

And so here we sit, on Sept. 25, with the ACC’s most feared program and the CFP’s most consistent presence out of the picture.

More College Coverage:

Brian Kelly Making Do With This Notre Dame Team
SMU Player Plants Flag on TCU Logo, Scuffle Ensues
Bowling Green Stuns Minnesota as 31-Point 'Dog

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Crushing Loss

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Huskers football program. Nebraska appeared to be on the verge of a huge road win at Michigan State for most of Saturday night’s contest. However, the Huskers collapsed late – in typical fashion under Frost – and suffered yet another crushing loss.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Tigers#Nc State#Fbs#Today Network#Georgia Tech
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Former Clemson star suddenly retires from NFL

The time to hang up the cleats in the National Football League comes at many different points in time for different players. That time, has come now for former Clemson star B.J. Goodson. Goodson has retired from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The New York Jets announced his...
NFL
chatsports.com

Auburn football: Tigers’ D-Line is second-best in college football

Auburn football has had quite the start to their inaugural season under head coach Bryan Harsin. After knocking off the first two opponents by 50+ points, the Tigers took a tough defeat at Penn State as their first loss of the season. Though Auburn football’s pass defense was lacking in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
College
Tulane University
chatsports.com

Football Suffers Second Loss of the Season 28-3

PHILADELPHIA – The Temple Owls (1-2, 0-0) suffered their second loss of the season to Boston College (3-0, 0-0) by a score of 28-3. A slow start to the game found the Owls down 14-0 after the first quarter. From there, Temple was unable to mount enough offense to cut into the Eagles' lead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Clemson slips in ESPN's latest college football power rankings

ESPN has released its latest college football power rankings after Week 3 of the college football season. Following its 14-8 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson (2-1) fell to No. 10 in ESPN’s power rankings. The Tigers were previously ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s power rankings...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy