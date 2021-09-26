CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Jesse Watters: Biden's credibility crisis

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden continues string of family-related hires with nomination of Rep. Clyburn's daughter to fed commission

President Biden is continuing his string of family-related hires with the nomination of House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn’s, D-S.C., daughter to a federal commission. JBiden nominated Jennifer Clyburn Reed t to serve as the federal chairperson of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC), a currently inactive commission established in 2008 that was "created to address economic distress" in the southeastern region of the U.S.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

The Koch Empire Goes All Out to Sink Joe Biden’s Agenda — and His Presidency, Too

With the fate of President Biden’s domestic agenda in the balance, an armada of right-wing dark-money groups aligned with the Koch political network is mobilizing to sink Biden’s $3.5-trillion Build Back Better plan and deal a devastating blow to his presidency. The Koch network is one of the most extensive and well-funded political and policy operations in the country, having pledged to spend more than a billion dollars in the past four election cycles. The web of nonprofit groups funded by or affiliated with the Koch network — dubbed the “Kochtopus” by critics — broadly promotes an anti-government, libertarian-style vision for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
pinonpost.com

WATCH: Rep. Herrell delivers GOP response to Biden’s border crisis

On Saturday, Congresswoman Yvette Herrell delivered the Republican response to Joe Biden’s border crisis. Herrell represents New Mexico’s Second District, which includes New Mexico’s border with Mexico — straight in the middle of Joe Biden’s border catastrophe. Here’s what Congresswoman Herrell said in her address:. The district I represent is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Watters
Fox News

Senator John Kennedy blasts Biden administration's handling of the border crisis

Senator John Kennedy joined "Hannity" on Wednesday blasting the Biden administration’s "incompetence" in its handling of the crisis at the southern border. JOHN KENNEDY: Sean, I can’t think of a single presidential administration that has broken more plates in its first nine months than the Biden administration. I mean, think about it. You were talking about it earlier—Afghanistan, inflation, crime, critical race theory, gas prices, the destruction of America’s energy independence—and yet, of all of the president’s screw ups, there’s not a single one greater than the crisis at the border and it is a crisis. This year, over 2 million people will come into this country illegally and we don’t have the slightest idea who they are. Now, I think it’s worth asking why. To me there are only one of two possible explanations. The first is incompetence. It may be that the president has put in charge of his immigration policy a bunch of pink-haired ‘wokers’ who don’t know their ass from their elbow. I use ‘ass’ in the King James Bible sense. It may be that the president’s put in charge of his immigration policy people who shouldn't be allowed to think for themselves because it’s too dangerous. It may that the president has put in charge of his immigration policy people who are bilingual. They speak English and stupid. Now, the second possibility is that this is all intentional that the president believes in an open border policy and you have to watch what people do, not what they say, and he doesn’t want to say it to the American people….
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

‘Dangerous’: Trump and GOP push new conspiracies after sham Arizona audit a bust

Donald Trump and his MAGA fans are denying the results of their own fake audit in Arizona after the audit found Biden won by even more than previously thought. As Trump and his allies ramp up their attack on democracy, The New York Times reports that they are also encouraging new conspiracy theories. These new attacks and conspiracies come as the January 6th select committee in Congress is attempting to get to the bottom of the insurrection. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss. Sept. 27, 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
Fox News

Jesse Watters calls for an audit of the FBI

Fox News host Jesse Watters slammed the FBI for their mismanagement of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case, and called for an audit of the bureau Saturday on "Watters’ World." JESSE WATTERS: The [FBI] has been corrupt for decades. J. Edgar Hoover cut deals with the Kennedys, the mob, they spied on politicians, tried to throw elections, we know that. But this week, we heard something even more disgraceful. U.S. gymnasts testifying in front of the Senate, blasting the bureau for covering up the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. Remember, Nassar was the USA Gymnastics doctor who sexually abused hundreds of gymnasts? Hundreds. This week, these ladies ripped the FBI for ignoring their reports for months, even years. Then lying to cover it up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Jesse Watters: The FBI failed America

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOXBusiness

Varney: Border crisis exposes Biden's incompetency

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued the Biden administration’s "incompetent" handling of the border crisis is losing the president support from his own party. STUART VARNEY: The Haitians in Del Rio: the latest example of the incompetence of the Biden presidency. With...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'The Five' on Biden's border crisis, UN speech

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Geraldo Rivera, Sean Duffy, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City. This is THE FIVE.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden has zero credibility on his $3.5 trillion spending bill

President Joe Biden can’t seem to settle on how to sell the nation on his $3.5 trillion spending plan. First, the White House tried to convince the country it was a “human infrastructure” bill. When voters refused to swallow that tripe, Biden highlighted the ambitious nature of the plan by selling the $3.5 trillion number itself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Houston Chronicle

Haitian crisis reignites the left's criticism of Biden's border policy

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure from civil rights groups and some Democrats to stop using a Trump-era public health order to expel migrants as his administration ramps up mass deportations of Haitian refugees in Del Rio. Leaders from virtually every major civil rights group in the...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

Crisis at the Border: All of Biden's Horsemen

With help from Rishika Dugyala, Sabrina Rodriguez, Ben Schreckinger and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! K-Pop stars BTS drop by the United Nations General Assembly a day ahead of Joe Biden’s debut as president before the world body. Comedian Chris Rock and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reveal they have each contracted Covid-19 and the administration says it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals later this year. But first we kick things off with the mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from the southern border.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Progressives just put their fellow Dems on notice: Biden’s agenda isn’t a game

In the classic 1993 song, “Real Compton City G's,” the rapper Eazy-E and his label mates put their foes on notice. “Pranksters, studio gangsters, busters — but this time, you’re dealing with some real motherf------,” one line from the song says. In essence, it means: "The people I roll with and I aren’t like others you’ve previously dealt with. We’re serious."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy