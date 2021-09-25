CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Things you might not have known about Michigan football's win over Rutgers

By Isaiah Hole
 7 days ago
It wasn’t pretty, no, but a win is a win, and Michigan football improved to 4-0 over a previously undefeated Rutgers team. It was a tale of two halves, with Michigan dominating the first half while the Scarlet Knights dominated the second.

Even if you watched the 20-13 Wolverines win, there are certainly things you might not have known about the game. MGoBlue.com has some notes, tidbits, and facts to help fill you in:

Notes/tidbits:

• Michigan improved to 7-1 against Rutgers all-time with today’s win, having won seven games in a row in the series.

• The Wolverines are now 6-0 in homecoming games under head coach Jim Harbaugh, with the program winning 10 straight overall.

• Today’s win gave U-M a 1-0 start in Big Ten play. It is the sixth time in seven years under Harbaugh that U-M has won the first Big Ten game of the year. It was also Michigan’s first time matching up with Rutgers in the Big Ten opener.

• U-M’s 161 points scored through four games represent the fifth-highest team total in the last 45 seasons (since 1976). The only teams to score more in the first month of the season are the 2016 team (208 points), 1976 team (192), 1992 team (175) and the 2010 team (166).

• Michigan’s 74-yard drive on its opening possession is its longest drive of the season in terms of time (7:36 minutes) and plays (17). It was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Hassan Haskins.

Hassan Haskins ran for two touchdowns, marking the fourth game in his career with multiple touchdowns and the second in a row.

• Haskins is the first Wolverine with at least one rushing touchdown in the first four games to start a season since Devin Gardner in 2013.

Roman Wilson‘s 38-yard catch marked the longest reception of his career.

Mike Sainristil caught a career-long 51-yard pass toward the end of the first half, setting up a U-M field goal.

• Quarterback Cade McNamara has led 29 scoring drives on 48 possessions in his career, resulting in 23 touchdowns and six field goals.

• McNamara has begun his career with 124 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

• Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had one sack and is up to 5.5 sacks/tackles for loss for the season.

Donovan Jeter became the 13th Wolverine to break up a pass so far this season.

• Linebackers Kalel Mullings and Nikhai Hill-Green both set new career highs in total and solo tackles. Mullings finished with six total tackles and four solos, while Hill-Green finished with eight total tackles and six solos.

• Rutgers tried to move the chains three times on fourth down, but the Michigan defense stuffed all three attempts.

• Michigan forced the first Rutgers turnover of the season on the last drive of the game when David Ojabo forced his first career fumble. Junior Colson made his first career fumble recovery, helping seal the game for the Wolverines.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

