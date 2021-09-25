WATCH: Nay'Quan Wright gives Gators lead over Vols with 23-yard TD run

After

took the lead with a 75-yard touchdown through the air, Nay’Quan Wright had the answer for Florida. With 4:15 to play in the first half of UF’s game against Tennessee, Wright capped off a quick five-play, 59-yard drive that put the Gators back on top, 17-14.

A couple of nice throws from quarterback Emory Jones helped get the team down the field, including a six-yard pass to Rick Wells to convert on a third and five and a 20-yard pass to Xzavier Henderson to get the team in scoring range.

With the touchdown, Wright is now Florida’s second-leading rusher behind Jones against the Volunteers, with five carries for 33 yards and the score. The nation’s No. 2 rushing offense already has over 100 yards as a team in the first half against Tennessee, which ranks No. 5 nationally against the run.

The Gators were heavy favorites in this one, but the first half has been more competitive than many expected. Florida will likely need a few more scoring drives like this one to put away a Tennessee team with a very fast-paced offense.

