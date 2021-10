After a promising showing in her debut outing, Ralphie VI has had a hard time getting out of the gates in her last two games. She has looked tentative and arguably unprepared for the spotlight. While I have no question that her handlers are doing everything in their power to get the first-time runner ready to shine, the stage seems a little too big for her, right now. For the fourth time in as many weeks, Colorado looked just as tentative and unprepared on that same stage. There is not as much confidence in their handlers.

