CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

No. 9 Maryland field hockey vs. American preview

By Damon Brooks Jr.
testudotimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 9 Maryland concludes their two-game road trip with a Sunday afternoon matchup with the American Eagles at The William I Jacobs Recreational Center in Washington, DC. The Terps are coming off a resounding 8-2 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, to secure their first victory in the Big Ten this season. Maryland (6-2) received outstanding contributions from several of its talented athletes, as seven Terps managed to score a goal.

www.testudotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Maryland women’s soccer vs. Nebraska preview

Maryland women’s soccer continues Big Ten play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Thursday night. “They’re very athletic, they’re very committed,” Maryland head coach Ray Leone said on Nebraska. “They’re always a difficult team for anyone in the Big Ten to play. So we’re gonna have to be skillful and we’re gonna have to move the ball.”
MARYLAND STATE
goholycross.com

Field hockey falls at Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa.— Despite a career two-goal day from senior Caitlin Little, the Holy Cross field hockey team fell, 7-2, to the Bucknell Bison on Saturday afternoon. The Crusaders move to 2-3 on the season and 0-1 in Patriot League play, while the Bison improve to 4-2 and 1-0 in the league.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
goucher.edu

Field Hockey Falls to Randolph-Macon

On a humid day the women's field hockey team returned to action against Randolph-Macon College this Saturday which ended in a 2-0 loss for the Gophers. The defense stayed strong for much of the game provided by efforts in the back line led by Maria Campbell (Cumberland, ME/Greely) and goalie Devin Brashear (Escondido, Calif. / San Pasqual). The Gophers fought hard at the midfield and in their attacking zone, first year Marcianna Tavani (Wilmington, Del. / Ridley) was all over the field creating runs for the Gophers. Unfortunately, the Gophers could not get any real shots to challenge the Yellow-Jackets defense and the visitors took advantage.
BALTIMORE, MD
thebuzzmagazines.com

A Strong Start for Memorial Field Hockey

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The Mustang Women’s Field Hockey team started off their 2021 season strong with a win over Houston Christian. The winning streak continued as they went on to beat St. John’s School just two weeks later. These wins will greatly contribute to their hopes of achieving a winning record this season. The Mustangs will also have to defeat Episcopal and Awty to achieve this goal.
HOUSTON, TX
goholycross.com

Field hockey hosts Bryant

WORCESTER, Mass.— The Holy Cross field hockey team will welcome the Bryant Bulldogs to Hart Turf Field on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Information on Holy Cross' fan attendance policy can be found here. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (2-3,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Washington Dc#Ncaa Tournament#Hockey Team#The Indiana Hoosiers#Long Island University#American 1 0#Espn#American Eagles#The Patriot League
testudotimes.com

Maryland only a slight underdog against #5 Iowa

Maryland has had an easy road to 4-0. They've yet to play a single team with a winning record. Their most difficult opponent was West Virginia, who still doesn't matchup to who they play next. Maryland is set to play #5 Iowa, and the public thinks they have a real...
IOWA STATE
ryerecord.com

Rye High Field Hockey

Longtime field hockey power Rye High began the season unranked by the Journal News, which is just the way Head Coach Kelly Vegliante liked it. “It gave us something to rally around. The girls didn’t much care for that.”. Three games into the young season, the team has moved up...
nny360.com

College women’s hockey preview: St. Lawrence vs. Penn State

When: 7 tonight; 7 p.m. Friday. Where: Pegula Ice Arena, University Park, Pa. Last year’s records: St. Lawrence (6-7 overall); Penn State (16-3-2). Returning leading scorers: SLU, F Shailynn Snow (3 goals-5 assists—8 points), F Rachel Bjorgan (3-4—7), F Jessica Poirier (3-3—6); Penn State, F Kiara Zanon (10-20—30), F Natalie Heising (7-13—20), F Julia Gough (11-8—19).
COLLEGE SPORTS
kscequinox.com

Overtime loss for Field Hockey

The Keene State College Field Hockey team took on the Eastern Connecticut Warriors on September 18 in Mansfield, Connecticut. In a slow first period, Keene State would take four total shots, all of which would be saved by the Warriors. All but three would be saved by Sarah Gallagher. The first quarter also saw three penalty corners, all by junior midfielder Maggie Cahoon.
KEENE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Newberry Observer

Field Hockey bitten by Cobras

NEWBERRY — Newberry welcomed the defending South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Champions in the Coker Cobras to Setzler Field Sept. 19, to open the fall 2021 home slate. There was not a shortage of offense on Sunday afternoon as Coker and Newberry combined to score 18 total shots on goal and seven total goals. But it was Coker who scored a goal late in the third quarter to spoil the Wolves’ home opener.
NEWBERRY, SC
goholycross.com

Field hockey drops to Lafayette

EASTON, Pa.— The Holy Cross field hockey team dropped a 4-1 contest to the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday afternoon. Lafayette (6-2, 1-1 PL) scored in each quarter with four different goal scorers. The Crusaders (3-4, 0-2 PL) were able to put one on the board late in the fourth quarter, when sophomore Sarah Potter scored her first career goal. Potter buried it in the bottom left corner off an assist from junior Isabella Henderson.
The Eagle Times

Local field hockey keeps on rolling

CLAREMONT — When your team has a solid game defensively with great goal-tending and an offensive punch, chances are likely that you’ll grab a win. That was the case with Patty Deschaine’s young Stevens field hockey team as they zipped out to grab a quick lead that grew as the game went on.
CLAREMONT, NH
Duxbury Clipper

Field hockey team continues to grow

As the Dragons continue to integrate newcomers into the varsity rotation, they’re encouraged by what they’ve seen so far. Captains Sydney LeClair, Elizabeth Clancy, Mae Zimmer and Grace Coleman are the only players with varsity experience, and they’re embracing the opportunity to lead the way. Many others have flaunted their potential as well, and the consensus among those on the team is that this is just the beginning and there’s a lot more to come.
SPORTS
deanbulldogs.com

Field Hockey Edged by Bridgewater State

FRANKLIN, Mass. – September 21, 2021– The Dean College field hockey team dropped a non-conference contest to Bridgewater State, 4-0, on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon at Grant Field. Dean (0-6) returns to Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) action on Friday when they host Colby-Sawyer at 4 p.m. to kick off...
FRANKLIN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy