No. 9 Maryland field hockey vs. American preview

On a humid day the women's field hockey team returned to action against Randolph-Macon College this Saturday which ended in a 2-0 loss for the Gophers. The defense stayed strong for much of the game provided by efforts in the back line led by Maria Campbell (Cumberland, ME/Greely) and goalie Devin Brashear (Escondido, Calif. / San Pasqual). The Gophers fought hard at the midfield and in their attacking zone, first year Marcianna Tavani (Wilmington, Del. / Ridley) was all over the field creating runs for the Gophers. Unfortunately, the Gophers could not get any real shots to challenge the Yellow-Jackets defense and the visitors took advantage.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO