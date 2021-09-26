CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luna County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Luna by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luna The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Deming, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Deming. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

