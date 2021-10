FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Texas and TCU fans shared tailgates just as they have in the past. Divided households from as far away as Indiana showed up. While the first Big 12 road game for the Longhorns since they accepted an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference wasn't much different from the previous 39 meetings in Fort Worth, the SEC backdrop wasn't ignored.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO