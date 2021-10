My yard is empty, barren, in need of color. Shortly after I bought my home on the west end, I found out that our yard had several trees that were infested with bugs. No big deal, or at least that's what I thought until I had an arborist come out. The trees could not be saved; we ended up having to cut down nine trees. So, when I say my yard is baren and needs color - it's no joke. I really need to plant some trees. My wife sent me a quote that is credited to an anonymous Chinese philosopher, that says, "The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is today." That makes a lot of sense! But, it begs the question, Which trees grow best in Billings, Montana? I have some criteria:

BILLINGS, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO