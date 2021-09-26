CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-26 09:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 8:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 59.0 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 59.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area.

