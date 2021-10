Here are my three biggest keys for an Ohio State victory this afternoon (in a game that our entire staff thinks will be a blowout). Ryan Day essentially abandoned the run in the second half last week. That led to a big day from C.J. Stroud and his group of talented receivers, but I think the offense was far too unbalanced. I want to see a much heavier dose of TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams this afternoon. Let's see if this Tulsa defense is all its cracked up to be.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO