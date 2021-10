Stablecoins have emerged as significant players in the crypto market this year, driven by user demand for flexible liquidity in fiat currency times. These currencies are defined as a type of digital currency that can be pegged to underlying real-world assets or backed by them. These assets can be anything from fiat money, commodities like gold or silver, or even another cryptocurrency. As their name suggests, stablecoins are designed to have a value that stays (rather) stable like cash, a contrast to the volatility common in cryptocurrency trading today.

