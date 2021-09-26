NIL ?
I have a feeling the NIL payouts to some of the guys is causing issues on the offense. This is just like that time Don Drysdale told Greg Brady he had what it takes to pitch in the majors. We all remember how that turned out.www.tigernet.com
