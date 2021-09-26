Record Of Lodoss War: Deedlit In Wonder Labyrinth Launches For Switch On December 16
Switch owners can look forward to more fluid 2D platforming action on the go, in the future!. Playism, WSS Playground, and Team Ladybug have confirmed that Metroidvania adventure Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth will be heading to Nintendo Switch and other major platforms on 16 December 2021. It will include English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazillian Portugese, Russian, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), and Korean language options.nintendosoup.com
