Record Of Lodoss War: Deedlit In Wonder Labyrinth Launches For Switch On December 16

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitch owners can look forward to more fluid 2D platforming action on the go, in the future!. Playism, WSS Playground, and Team Ladybug have confirmed that Metroidvania adventure Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth will be heading to Nintendo Switch and other major platforms on 16 December 2021. It will include English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazillian Portugese, Russian, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), and Korean language options.

nintendosoup.com

noobfeed.com

Chorus Launching This December

Chorus is highly anticipated by many space shooter fans and now the game has a release. It'll finally release this December 3rd. To celebrate the release date a new trailer was released. This time not only focusing on gameplay but all the information you'll need such as traveling through the galaxy, gaining new allies, and choosing your ship's parts by collecting gear from dangerous dungeons. All in your fight against the Circle.
nintendoeverything.com

Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk Switch trailer

Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk originally missed out on Switch, but Nippon Ichi Software is now bringing the dungeon RPG to Nintendo’s console. The news was first shared last month. Nippon Ichi Software is promoting the upcoming version of Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk with a new trailer....
rpgsite.net

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic coming to Nintendo Switch

During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that classic BioWare RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to Switch on November 11th. It's just the latest in a line of great Star Wars games now playable portably, but for role-playing fans in particular this is very much a win. Pre-orders begin today.
nintendosoup.com

The Good Life Launches October 15th For Switch

Publisher Playism and developers White Owls and Grounding have announced a new release date for The Good Life on Switch. This new mystery adventure game by Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro of Deadly Premonition fame is now set to release on October 15th for Switch and other platforms. A new trailer has also been shared, which you can find below:
purexbox.com

Exhilarating Sci-Fi Adventure Chorus Launches On Xbox This December

It's been a long time since we last heard about Chorus. This year has pretty much been radio silent on the upcoming space adventure, but not only do we have new information about the game, we also have a release date. Chorus will be launching for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on December 3.
nichegamer.com

The Wild at Heart Launches for Switch and PS4 on November 16

Publisher Humble Games and developer Moonlight Kid have announced The Wild at Heart launches for Switch and PS4 on November 16. When The Wild at Heart launches for Switch and PS4 on November 16, it’ll be available both digitally and at retail. Here’s a rundown on the game:. A mysterious...
nintendosoup.com

Antonball Deluxe Launches September 28th For Switch

Publisher Proponent Games and developer Summitsphere have announced the release date for Antonball Deluxe on Switch. The breakout puzzle platformer will be launching on September 28th for Switch, and will include the base games Antonball, Punchball, and VS. Antonball, as well as the “BETTER THAN NOTHING” and “FIXED GOLD EVIL BABY PAUL (SHINY)” DLC that was released for the PC version.
Gamespot

Triangle Strategy For Nintendo Switch Launching March 2022

The Final Fantasy Tactics-style strategy game Triangle Strategy is coming to Nintendo Switch in March 2022, Nintendo announced during the September Nintendo Direct. The game was announced earlier this year as Project Triangle Strategy, which was assumed to be a working title, but now that name seems to be final, minus the Project.
Escapist Magazine

Mesmerizing Space Shooter Chorus Launches in December, Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Sci-fi spaceship shooter game Chorus has received a “101 Trailer” showcasing gameplay and a release date of December 3, 2021, for PC, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. The footage sets up a story where players will play as Nara, piloting and fighting alongside a sentient ship known as Forsaken through a “dark new” universe in a quest for redemption. Chorus looks busy in the best way, with lots of bright action with gameplay that looks like a much darker version of Star Fox. The Chorus 101 Trailer also showcases plenty of large and open areas.
rpgsite.net

Shadowrun Trilogy launches for Nintendo Switch in 2022

During the September Nintendo Direct live stream, Paradox Interactive announced that Shadowrun Trilogy will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. The Shadowrun Trilogy contains three tactical RPGs in the Shadowrun franchise released from 2013 to 2015 - Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall, and Shadowrun Hong Kong. These three games are already as a bundle on PC (GOG, Steam).
nintendoeverything.com

Castle of Shikigami 2 launching on Switch in December

Degica Games’ arcade classic Castle of Shikigami 2 is coming to Switch in December 2021. This shoot ’em up was originally released in arcades and on the GameCube in 2003, but this version will be upgraded with new modes and story localization. The exact date of the release is not...
gamingideology.com

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition Coming to Switch in December

Bandai Namco Entertainment Announces Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition before switching on. A trailer introduces us to the immersive life simulation in moving images. In Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition Players first create their own ingame avatar and choose from thousands of customization options to express themselves fully. At the start of their adventure, they are greeted by Mickey Mouse and his friends and they settle in Castleton, where they set up their homes and meet colorful personalities. The new inhabitants of Castleton gradually get to know their friendly neighbors and gain access to mysterious portals leading to new worlds with even more characters to make friends with.
nintendosoup.com

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller And Slim Case With Metroid Dread Designs Up For Pre-Order

Metroid fans can now reserve some striking new gear to accompany their copy of. PowerA has opened pre-orders for new variations of its Enhanced Wired Controller and Slim Case – which both feature Metroid Dread designs. The controller will include a 3.5mm stereo audio jack and a 10-foot USB-C cable, while the slim case can hold up to 5 Switch game cards.
nichegamer.com

Dollhouse Switch Port Launches October 29

Publisher Soedesco and developer Creazn Studio have announced the Dollhouse Switch port launches October 29. The Switch port of the game will make use of the touch screen for menus, as well as the HD rumble in the Joy-Cons to simulate the protagonist’s heartbeat when “it” is chasing you, as well as a dedicated button to turn around instantaneously when surprised. There’s also gyroscope support for the in-game camera.
nintendosoup.com

Chocobo GP Announced For Switch, Launches In 2022

Race with your friends in this new Final Fantasy spin-off!. Square Enix has announced Chocobo GP, a racing game featuring familiar characters and locations from various Final Fantasy titles. Check out the announcement trailer and overview of the game below:. Get set for a new racing experience, featuring a roster...
nintendoeverything.com

Staxel Switch launch trailer

Staxel, a creative farming and village life game, has landed on Switch and we have a new trailer to celebrate. The title was first made available on September 23. For more on Staxel, check out the following overview:. Welcome to Staxel, a quaint island full of charming characters, with bugs...
nintendosoup.com

Videos: Shin Megami Tensei V “Daily Demon” Volume 118-119

Atlus has published new episodes of their “Daily Demon” series introducing demons featured in Shin Megami Tensei V. The episodes this time focus on the Herald Sandalphon and the Brute Oni, showing off their designs in the game and some of their moves. You can watch both videos below, along with an English translation posted by Zeruel4891 in the comments:
nintendosoup.com

Check Out The First 32 Minutes Of Actraiser Renaissance On Switch

Wondering if you dive into the newly-revived Actraiser Renaissance on Switch?. Thanks to Handheld Players, you can now check out the platforming and town-building RPG in action below. As reported previously, this HD remake of the SNES original includes reimagined visuals, 15 new music tracks, new stories, a new auto-save feature, and more!
