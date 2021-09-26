Record Of Lodoss War: Deedlit In Wonder Labyrinth Launches For Switch On December 16

Bandai Namco Entertainment Announces Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition before switching on. A trailer introduces us to the immersive life simulation in moving images. In Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition Players first create their own ingame avatar and choose from thousands of customization options to express themselves fully. At the start of their adventure, they are greeted by Mickey Mouse and his friends and they settle in Castleton, where they set up their homes and meet colorful personalities. The new inhabitants of Castleton gradually get to know their friendly neighbors and gain access to mysterious portals leading to new worlds with even more characters to make friends with.

