TOPEKA – Seven Kansas Lottery players have lucked out with $1,000 cash after winning the prize through the Lucky for You second-chance drawing!. Kansas Lottery players entered the promotion by submitting their winning and non-winning Lucky for Life tickets into PlayOn® from July 19 through Sept. 28, 2021. Each Lucky for Life ticket entered received an entry based on the dollar value of the ticket (e.g. $4 Lucky for Life ticket received four entries). There were 580,410 entries in the Kansas Lottery’s drawing.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO