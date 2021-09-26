CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Vaughn’s ‘be a pro’ approach with the Chicago White Sox has the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft eager for the postseason

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago
White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Athletics on Aug. 19, 2021, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

Andrew Vaughn went into manager Tony La Russa’s office Thursday after being activated from the injured list.

“Tony was like, ‘What (position) do you think you’re playing?’ ” Vaughn recalled with a laugh Saturday at Progressive Field.

Left field, right field and designated hitter were the guesses. A ‘No’ followed all three.

La Russa finally revealed the answer: “Third base.”

“I was like, ‘All right, let’s go,’ ” Vaughn said.

That approach has aided Vaughn — a natural first baseman — throughout his rookie season with the Chicago White Sox. Thursday marked his first career start at third. He also switched to the position during a July 1 game against the Minnesota Twins.

When a reporter jokingly said he’s now a veteran at the position, Vaugh laughed.

“It wasn’t my first game there, you could say that,” Vaughn said. He paused before adding: “Definitely was my second.”

Vaughn was the DH on Saturday as the Sox continued their series with the Cleveland Indians.

Vaughn went 1-for-3 with two RBIs in his return from the IL on Thursday, a 5-3 loss in the second game of a doubleheader against the Indians. His hit — a two-out, two-run single against reliever Bryan Shaw in the sixth — gave the Sox a 2-1 lead.

“Faced Shaw a few times this year and kind of knew what he had,” Vaughn said. “It was a battle. I hadn’t seen live pitching in a few weeks so I was just going up there and trying to see the ball, hit the ball. Put my best swing on it.”

After the game, La Russa referred to Vaughn as “a real gamer.”

“The first couple of at-bats looked like he was away for a while but then the last (one) he was on time with everything,” La Russa said Thursday. “Had a great at-bat. That guy had good stuff. Got the base hit. And the defensive plays he made, you have to admire him. He’s strong-minded.”

Vaughn was on the injured list from Sept. 14 until Thursday with lower back inflammation.

“Everything’s a whole lot better,” Vaughn said. “Got it worked on. Our training staff did an awesome job getting me right and I feel good to go.”

He entered Saturday with a .239/.312/.405 slash line, 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in 122 games.

“I felt like I got up here (to the majors) quick, which I was very humbled about,” said Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. “But there’s definitely a learning curve. You’ve got to learn the pitchers, learn how they’re going to pitch you, learn how to slow the game down even though it tries to speed up on you. Just show up every day and be a professional.

“That’s the No. 1 thing I’ve learned. You’ve got to be a pro and a pro every day.”

He has done it while mainly playing the outfield (mostly left, some right). He moved to the outfield because of injuries.

Vaughn ended an 0-for-15 streak with the single Thursday. He’s hitting .089 (5-for-56) in his last 15 games compared with .303 (54-for-178) during his previous 54.

He’s concentrating on getting “in that groove” during the last week of the regular season.

“Taking better at-bats, better swings,” Vaughn said. “You’ve just got to grind it out. Hopefully everybody on our squad is in tiptop shape come Oct. 7.”

That’s when the division series begins. The Sox clinched the playoff spot Thursday, winning the American League Central title with a 7-2 victory against the Indians in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Vaughn was one of the players watching from the stands last season when the Sox lost to the Oakland Athletics in three games in the AL wild-card series.

“Even me sitting there, I was hungry,” Vaughn said. “Just to get back out there and play for that. Play for the chip on your shoulder of knowing that we went in there and got beat in the first round. Got to go in and fight.”

He’s eager to contribute this time around.

“It was pretty unbelievable,” Vaughn said. “It’s my rookie year and we got to pop bottles for a celebration for winning the division. Not many people get to do that. Just humbled and honored and so happy to be a part of this organization.

“It’s amazing, just the fact that we get to go to the postseason and made some White Sox history, two years in a row going to the postseason (for the first time), which is unbelievably special. I’m super excited for what the days ahead hold.”

Injury report

Outfielders Adam Engel and Brian Goodwin are dealing with “sore spots,” La Russa said Saturday.

“Adam has had some (right leg) tightness, soreness,” La Russa said. “Goodwin’s back was tight, kind of locked up on him.”

Neither was in Saturday’s starting lineup. Engel returned from the injured list (left shoulder inflammation) Tuesday.

La Russa said of Dylan Cease, who exited Friday’s start in the sixth inning with a bruised right triceps after being hit by Bradley Zimmer’s hard grounder back to the mound: “He is still getting treated. Has a bruise. Probably have to wait until (Sunday) to see how much of that soreness we can get out of there.”

