CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maple Grove, MN

Gerald D. 'Jerry' Anderson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Anderson, Gerald "Jerry" D. Age 67 of Maple Grove, passed away unexpectedly August 11, while traveling to play in the Wheel Chair World Series Softball Tournament in Biloxi, MS. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Shirley. He is survived by siblings, Dale (Marilyn), Tom (Amy), Marlene (Ron), like a brother - friend Tony, a large family and many friends. He was a 1971 graduate of Cooper H.S. Following graduation he worked for Anderson Drywall. Post recovery from a motorcycle accident in 1983 he began playing wheel chair sports: basketball, tennis, and softball, which he played over 30 years. A tribute on Facebook, written by fellow MN Twins Wheel Chair team from the 2021 Tournament reveals our heartfelt loss of brother, uncle, cousin, and friend: "A champion is not defined by a trophy with a number on it. Champions are individuals with integrity, humbleness, dedication and that can play for the love of the sport. We all tried to play like the true champion we will always love and remember who has number one on his jersey and is number one in our hearts." Visitation and Celebration of Life will take place at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel 5125 W. Broadway, Crystal, MN. 763 533-8643. Visitation Friday, Oct. 1st 4-7PM and 1/2 hour before the 3PM service Oct. 2nd.

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maple Grove, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Basketball#Obituaries Viewing#Cooper H S Following#Faq
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy