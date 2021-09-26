Gerald D. 'Jerry' Anderson

Anderson, Gerald "Jerry" D. Age 67 of Maple Grove, passed away unexpectedly August 11, while traveling to play in the Wheel Chair World Series Softball Tournament in Biloxi, MS. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Shirley. He is survived by siblings, Dale (Marilyn), Tom (Amy), Marlene (Ron), like a brother - friend Tony, a large family and many friends. He was a 1971 graduate of Cooper H.S. Following graduation he worked for Anderson Drywall. Post recovery from a motorcycle accident in 1983 he began playing wheel chair sports: basketball, tennis, and softball, which he played over 30 years. A tribute on Facebook, written by fellow MN Twins Wheel Chair team from the 2021 Tournament reveals our heartfelt loss of brother, uncle, cousin, and friend: "A champion is not defined by a trophy with a number on it. Champions are individuals with integrity, humbleness, dedication and that can play for the love of the sport. We all tried to play like the true champion we will always love and remember who has number one on his jersey and is number one in our hearts." Visitation and Celebration of Life will take place at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel 5125 W. Broadway, Crystal, MN. 763 533-8643. Visitation Friday, Oct. 1st 4-7PM and 1/2 hour before the 3PM service Oct. 2nd.