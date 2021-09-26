Robert 'Shank, Bob' Nelson
Nelson, Robert "Shank" "Bob" age 81, of Prior Lake, passed Sept 18. Services Sep 29 11am, Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, Prior Lake. Visitation prior to service 10-11. Bob is preceded by parents Arnold and Marie Nelson; wife Pauline; brother Richard Nelson. Bob is survived by children Eric (Lori) Nelson, Pam (Bob) Stuttgen, Greg Nelson, Beth (Geoff) Kullberg; 9 grandchildren; a great grand daughter; brother Jerry (Debbie) Nelson. BallardSunderFuneral.com.m.startribune.com
Comments / 0