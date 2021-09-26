Kenneth Bernard

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernard, Kenneth Age 96, of Wayzata, went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 17, 2021. Survived by his wife, Shirley; son Doug (Nicki) Bernard; 3 grandchildren, Christopher Bernard, Laura (Derek) Thomas, Michelle Bernard; great grandson Andrew Thomas; brother, Jerald (Laurene) Bernard; bother-in-law, James Stevenson. Celebration of life Friday, October 1, 2021, 12 noon at Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347. Visitation at 11:00 am at Grace Church one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors at Grandview Park Cemetery in Hopkins, MN. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 davidleefuneralhome.com.

