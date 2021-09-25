Column: Throwing Shade on the New Facebook Ray-Bans

It’s still unclear whether Dog The Bounty Hunter will be the one to find Brian Laundrie, but it sure looks like he’s on the right trail!. As we reported, the reality star joined the search for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé over the weekend, and alleged on Monday that Laundrie’s parents went camping with him after he returned from his cross-country road trip without Gabby. (Which lined up with a neighbor who claimed to have seen the Laundries going on a camping trip.)

