New clothing store in Rockford holds grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Danetrik’s is Rockford’s newest boutique, fusing high-end and casual fashion featuring original clothing lines by local creators. The store opened the first of September at 420 East State Street, which happens to be the site of a restaurant formerly known as Kuma’s Asian Bistro. It closed last year. The shop hosted its grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event featured food from local vendors and other clothing pop-up shops from the area.