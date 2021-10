Spaghetti squash is that pale yellow oval variety that takes its name from its textured flesh that very much resembles spaghetti. It is delicious with all sorts of sauces and seasonings, but spaghetti it is not. It’s an acceptable substitute for those who are carb or calorie conscious, but I repeat, it is not spaghetti. All that being said, I enjoy cooking and eating it and have found and tweaked some interesting recipes that take it to a couple of ethnic facsimiles. Spaghetti Squash Carbonara, Spaghetti Squash Sauerkraut with Kielbasa, and Spaghetti Squash Chili are particularly tasty. Nothing but spaghetti is spaghetti but spaghetti squash is still a very nice veggie.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO