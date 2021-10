"Overall ticketed entry has met the goals we set out to achieve.”. WEST GLACIER, Mont. [September 16, 2021] – Glacier National Park reports another busy year with 2,354,475 visitors through August. A pilot ticketed entry system was implemented on Going-to-the-Sun Road for the 2021 season to; help manage high traffic volumes during a predicted high visitor season; avoid traffic back-ups onto US Highway 2 during construction; and operate with reduced staff and services due to COVID-19 mitigations. The goals of ticketed entry included shaving off the high peaks in traffic to reduce congestion on the Going-to-the-Sun Road and avoiding gridlock that could block emergency traffic.

