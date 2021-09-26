Overwatch 2 Sombra Changes Being Met With Backlash
Blizzard has announced it's making some changes to Sombra for Overwatch 2, and the announcement is being met with backlash. During Overwatch League, Blizzard finally provided a deep dive on Sombra and how she will be different in Overwatch 2 compared to the game's predecessor. As you may know, in the current Overwatch meta, Sombra is one of the most popular characters to use, and that's because she's one of the game's best characters to use. Yet, oddly enough, it appears Blizzard has buffed the character.comicbook.com
Comments / 0