CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Overwatch 2 Sombra Changes Being Met With Backlash

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard has announced it's making some changes to Sombra for Overwatch 2, and the announcement is being met with backlash. During Overwatch League, Blizzard finally provided a deep dive on Sombra and how she will be different in Overwatch 2 compared to the game's predecessor. As you may know, in the current Overwatch meta, Sombra is one of the most popular characters to use, and that's because she's one of the game's best characters to use. Yet, oddly enough, it appears Blizzard has buffed the character.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Overwatch 2 Updates Incoming

Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the genre-defining multiplayer FPS Overwatch, is making an appearance at the Overwatch League Grand Finals this coming September 25th. They will be highlighting Sombra and Bastion’s new looks, Bastion’s reworks, and probably the most exciting bit, they will be showing us a full-length exhibition match in Overwatch 2. The world was first introduced to the world of Overwatch 2 back in November of 2019. So it’s been a while since we first heard that an Overwatch 2 was in the works, and now we’re getting a more in-depth look at how competitive play will work. Overwatch 2 looks to expand on what made the original a critically acclaimed game. Blizzard describes the original Overwatch as “a colorful team-based action game starring a diverse cast of powerful heroes. Travel the world, build a team, and contest objectives in exhilarating 6v6 combat.”
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Sombras Simultaneously Camp One Another's Translocators

Sometimes great minds think alike and this Reddit clip from user u/ProperMonk captured one of these times. In the clip, u/ProperMonk follows the two opposing Sombras as they both watch the other's translocator hoping to get a surprise attack after their opponent teleports. After a little waiting game, viewers can see why taking action pays off.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Overwatch 2 will radically change Bastion, who has a hat now

Blizzard Entertainment is making some big changes to the heroes of Overwatch for Overwatch 2, including everyone’s favorite point-and-kill turret robot, Bastion. In addition to sporting a baseball cap borrowed from Torbjorn, Bastion’s abilities are being reimagined for Overwatch 2, Blizzard revealed on Saturday evening at the Overwatch League finals.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overwatch 2#Overwatch League#Backlash#Xbox Series X#Twitter#Hack
trueachievements.com

Overwatch 2 devs outline Sombra and Bastion reworks

Blizzard has now outlined the reworks coming for Bastion and Sombra with Overwatch 2, adding that Sombra's rework involves "important changes." Sombra's rework features "important changes that can dramatically affect the way she's played," explains lead hero designer Geoff Goodman. The devs have outlined the changes in more detail over on the Overwatch 2 Twitter page, but it seems the biggest changes for Sombra is the reduction of the cooldown time for her Hack ability, a new effect that lets Sombra's team see Hack targets through walls, and a change to her passive ability so that she can deal 50% more damage to hacked targets. On top of this, the devs add that using Hack won't remove stealth, but that Sombra will be briefly visible while hacking.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Marvel's Avengers Thor Content Met With Backlash

Marvel's Avengers has released new Thor content, and it's being met with backlash from some fans of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia gane. More specifically, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have released a new wrestling-inspired takedown for Thor that's part of a larger release of takedowns, all of which are inspired by the moves you would see in a WWE ring.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Developer Defends Controversial Changes

Overwatch 2 is making some big changes to the tank role, and as you would expect, many Overwatch fans looking forward to the sequel haven't been very receptive to these changes. Meanwhile, others have been dying for more details on the changes and how exactly the class will play in the sequel. While addressing the latter in a Blizzard Forum post, a community manager on the game defended the former, aka the changes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Dallas News

‘Overwatch 2′ is going to change everything in the Overwatch League, and that’s a good thing

There’s professional Overwatch 2 gameplay out there, which means the hot-take cannon is firing off as fast as it can be reloaded. The 5-vs-5 transition was a talking point from the moment the game was announced to be dropping a tank from every composition. Whether that would disrupt the game as Overwatch fans know it, alter professional play or bring new life to the community was up for grabs.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Overwatch 2: Blizzard Reveals Massive Changes to Bastion in Upcoming Sequel

Blizzard has recently revealed the massive changes coming to Bastion in Overwatch 2. Read on to find out more about his rework. Bastion has always been a divisive character. Those who play Overwatch's casual game modes will be glad to choose him as they can rain hell down on their enemies using his Sentry Form. However, using Bastion in Ranked play is frowned upon as more experienced players can easily counter him.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Who is Sojourn in Overwatch 2?

Most shooter games skip out on lore since players are often more focused on in-game mechanics and not the storylines that define each playable character in the game. Overwatch doesn’t belong to that category, however, since the developers were able to build a thriller of lore alongside perfecting the game’s mechanics.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Overwatch 2: Sombra rework sacrifices CC for insane damage

With all of the changes coming to Overwatch 2, Sombra is another Hero getting reworked for the upcoming sequel. The gist of her rework can be boiled down to less CC and more damage. Sombra will still have her Hack ability and the cooldown has been significantly reduced to just...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

WWE 2K22 Teases Return of Fan-Favorite Mode

After skipping 2021, WWE 2K is set to return next year via WWE 2K22. So far, 2K and Visual Concepts haven't said much about the game that many fans are hoping will be the reboot the series needs after the disastrous WWE 2K20. To this end, the game's official Twitter account has teased the return of a fan-favorite mode that players are naturally getting excited for. Earlier in the year, a WWE 2K22 leak indicated that GM Mode was returning. This hasn't been confirmed, but it looks like it will happen.
WWE
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hideo Kojima Reportedly Developing Silent Hill PS5 Exclusive

According to a new report, Hideo Kojima is working with Sony and Konami on a Silent Hill game for PS5. If this report sounds familiar, it's because we've been hearing it for nearly two years, though recently these reports went quiet, leaving many wondering if the project fell through or if the reports were ever valid in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia CCG Reveals Two Powerful New Cards (Exclusive)

Jasco Games and Asmodee are delivering what is shaping up to be your next tabletop must-have in their upcoming My Hero Academia CCG, and we've got your exclusive first look at two of the cards in the debut set. The new CCG will feature all of your favorite My Hero characters, and you'll eventually build an all-star team of heroes and villains suited to your playstyle, complete with all the quirks you love. For our new preview, we've got two cards to spotlight, featuring the electric (see what I did there?) Denki and the powerhouse Nomu, and you can check out more details and the cards themselves in the images below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy