Body Gloria LaVerne (Ditto) Stauffer was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Belmena, to Edgar and Ola Ditto. She was baptized at the First Baptist Church in 1936, in Cameron. She graduated from Cameron High Yoe High School in 1945. She met Roy O. Stauffer on one of her bus rides from Cameron to Austin, and they began dating. She and Roy were married July 2, 1950, in Thrall. She and Roy had two children, Pamela Diane and Jay Scott.