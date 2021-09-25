CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Anton George Kroschewsky

 7 days ago

Anton George Kroschewsky, 84, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021. Anton graduated from St. Mary’s High School. Anton, known as “Sonny” or “Andy,” served in the United States Army. He worked and retired from the Texas Educational System in Austin. Anton is survived by his sisters, Margaret Ann Hager and husband Hank, and Loretta A. Orsak and husband John C; two nieces, eight nephews and their spouses, as well as great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

