North Sports: Week in Review

A look back at the top sporting stories, and scores, from northern New Mexico. WEST LAS VEGAS 72, LOS ALAMOS 34: Damian Gallegos scored a school-record eight rushing touchdowns as the host Dons (5-0) rolled over the Hilltoppers (3-3). The total is tied with four others as the second-most in state history. He finished the night with 19 carries for 290 yards, and among his TDs were runs of 80, 69 and 61 yards. He now has 26 total touchdowns in the season. Jaden Vigil had seven catches for 143 yards, and two scores, and quarterback CJ Perea went 15-18 for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Los Alamos scored on three consecutive kickoff returns. “That was the damper on the night,” coach Adrian Gonzales said, adding communication as the key to the team’s success. “The kids were on the same page, and the coaches were on the same page, and we were able to move the ball effectively.”