Soccer

North Sports: Week in Review

ABQJournal
 7 days ago

A look back at the top sporting stories, and scores, from northern New Mexico. WEST LAS VEGAS 72, LOS ALAMOS 34: Damian Gallegos scored a school-record eight rushing touchdowns as the host Dons (5-0) rolled over the Hilltoppers (3-3). The total is tied with four others as the second-most in state history. He finished the night with 19 carries for 290 yards, and among his TDs were runs of 80, 69 and 61 yards. He now has 26 total touchdowns in the season. Jaden Vigil had seven catches for 143 yards, and two scores, and quarterback CJ Perea went 15-18 for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Los Alamos scored on three consecutive kickoff returns. “That was the damper on the night,” coach Adrian Gonzales said, adding communication as the key to the team’s success. “The kids were on the same page, and the coaches were on the same page, and we were able to move the ball effectively.”

www.abqjournal.com

WCJB

Sports Overtime: Week Four

(WCJB) -Week four of high school football in the NCFL area is complete. TV20′s game of the week featured a rivalry game between Chiefland and Dixie County. The Indians defeated the Bears 14-7 on Friday night to stay undefeated on the season. This was only the fourth time the Indians won in the last 18 meetings.
HIGH SCHOOL
WHNT-TV

Morning Sports - WEEK 4

The region competition is beginning to heat up! Watch the highlights from week 4 of high school football in the Valley.
EDUCATION
sapulpatimes.com

Sports Bullets: It’s homecoming week!

It’s homecoming week! Lots of things happening this week at SPS in preparation for the parade and Friday’s football game! All of it will be streamed on Chieftain TV. Also, we will pre-sale tickets to the football game on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 11 am – 2 pm in the ticket booth at the football stadium.
CELEBRATIONS
nbc11news.com

Athletes of the Week: The North Fork Miners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - From archrivals to teammates, our athletes of the week are the North Fork Miners. For nearly a century, the Hotchkiss Bulldogs and Paonia Eagles battled in every sport. The two towns are 10 miles apart, separated by the North Fork Gunnison River. Their rivalry started in 1925.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
#Girls Soccer#Bengals#Timberwolves#North Sports#Hilltoppers#Santa Fe Indian School 3#Braves#Escalante 3#Coronado 0#Alacranes#Tigers#Santa Fe High 1#Albuquerque#Rio Grande 11
knopnews2.com

Game of the Week: North Platte vs. North Star

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Game of the Week features the North Platte Bulldogs vs. the North Star Navigators. Last week both teams lost on the road and are looking to get things back on track this week. Last Friday the Bulldogs played the Kearney Bearcats and fell 42-14. After that loss on the road Bulldogs Head Coach Todd Rice is looking to make some key adjustments this week at practice to get his team ready for Friday Night’s match up.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
coladaily.com

Gamecock athletics week in review

The Gamecock football team opened SEC play Saturday night in Athens against second ranked Georgia, and USC was overwhelmed by the Bulldogs 40-13. Georgia scored touchdowns on their first two possessions. The Gamecocks managed to stay close with a pair of first quarter field goals for a 14-6 score after the first fifteen minutes. But Georgia ran off the next 26 points to make the game a no-doubter.
COLUMBIA, SC
prosperpressnews.com

Prosper youth sports Week 4

Offensive Player of Game: Zane Roth Zane did a great job holding the right side of the line. Defensive Player of Game: Noah Boulet Noah made a crititcal open field tackle to prevent a touchdown. SHERMAN 3RD BLACK 24 50 3 1. Offensive Player of Game: Cayne Canarday Cayne had...
PROSPER, TX
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Placed 42nd at Illinois State in 22:33. UNI’s second runner. Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View. -Grand View beat MidAmerica Nazarene 47-21. Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College. -Northwestern beat Doane 38-0. Kingery intercepted a pass and returned it 24 yards. Cale Billheimer, Senior, Cross Country, Simpson. -Next meet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
ABQJournal

Prep FB roundup: Rio Rancho wins 100-point game over Cibola

RIO RANCHO — For the first time during this fall football season, the Rio Rancho Rams found themselves staring up at somebody. After falling behind to visiting Cibola, No. 2-ranked Rio Rancho rattled off 44 unanswered points and, led by the magnificent performance from senior running back Zach Vigil, beat the fifth-ranked Cougars 65-35 on homecoming night in a District 1-6A opener.
RIO RANCHO, NM
WVNews

Preston HS sports to return this week

KINGWOOD — The two-week pause in sporting events and practices came to an end Monday with the confirmed announcement that in-person instruction had resumed. Teams on all levels will now be able to return to action in what is mostly the middle of the fall sports season. The Preston football...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
nrcolumbus.com

Week four football forecast review

There once was a commercial for an alcoholic beverage that used the slogan, “It doesn’t get any better than this!” I can imagine that is exactly what N.C. State Wolfpack fans were thinking late Saturday after their Wolfpack defeated Clemson and Georgia Tech embarrassed North Carolina. It really didn’t matter who beat UNC, any true Wolfpack fan’s second favorite team is UNC’s opponent that week.Flip finally returned to the land of average. However, his mark of 7–8 wasn’t far off the average number of wins (7.9) by our week four Pigskin Pick contest participants. I was a little better at 9–6. That brings Flip and my overall mark to 35–23 after four weeks.
FOOTBALL
foxbangor.com

Sports Blitz Week 4: Skowhegan earns first win, Cony remains unbeaten in Class B North

FALMOUTH/OAKLAND – Cony improved to 3-0 on the year with a win over Messalonskee, while Skowhegan defeated Falmouth/Greely to claim their first win of the year. After starting the year 0-3, the River Hawks responded with force in Week 4, downing the Navigators 60-0. Quarterback Adam Savage paced Skowhegan offensively, including a touchdown pass to Drayke Belanger.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
ABQJournal

Through COVID adversity, other Lobos receive opportunity

Whenever University of New Mexico wide receiver Luke Wysong confronts a highly intense game or moment, the freshman thinks back to what his father, uncle and Cleveland High coaches always told him: Never make any moment bigger than what it is. And then there’s one more part to that statement,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABQJournal

Volleyball: Aggies coach Jordan has COVID, to miss 10 days

New Mexico State volleyball (11-3, 2-0) will be without head coach Mike Jordan, who has contracted COVID-19, when it hosts Seattle University (3-9,0-1) Thursday at 6 p.m. (ESPN+ streaming) at the Pan Am Center. In a Wenesday tweet from the NMSU volleyball Twitter account, Jordan wrote that he recently tested...
VOLLEYBALL
ABQJournal

Sports Speak Up! On Lobo football and Jon Jones’ continued troubles

DANNY GONZALES is head coach of the UNM football team. I don’t understand how he does not by the last week in September have 100% vaccination rate among his football players. UNM has made it clear that all students, faculty and employees who access UNM facilities will be vaccinated by September 30. He has known this since July and he knows it takes two shots to be fully vaccinated. He is the boss and is accountable to his athletes, coaches and to the fans who support UNM Athletics.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABQJournal

Victorious United makes move up Mountain standings

Something unexpected and something very familiar: New Mexico United got both Wednesday night. Saalih Muhammad scored his first goal of the season, Chris Wehan converted for the third match in a row and United grabbed a much-needed 2-0 victory over Rio Grande Valley FC at Isotopes Park. It was the...
MLS

