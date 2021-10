The Tokyo Games Show is happening this weekend, and Square Enix has released its full presentation schedule for the virtual event. Things will kick off on Friday, October 1st at 7pm JST, which is 6am Eastern and 3am Pacific with Square Enix Presents TGS 2021. This introductory session looks to be an overview of what the company has in store for us in its development pipeline. While there doesn’t seem to be anything up for Final Fantasy XIV, we’re sure that more will come from the MMO side as we get closer to the Endwalker expansion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO