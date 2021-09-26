CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS docuseries looks at the life of media mogul William Randolph Hearst

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts, Entertainment Editor
ABQJournal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Randolph Hearst was one of the most powerful men of the 20th century. By the 1930s, Hearst controlled the largest media empire in the country – 28 newspapers, a movie studio, a syndicated wire service, radio stations and 13 magazines. He used his communications stronghold to achieve political power...

WOUB

The Man Who Built the Nation’s Largest Media Empire by the 1930s, “Citizen Hearst” on AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, Sept 27 & 28

Premieres Monday and Tuesday, September 27 & 28 on PBS. New Four-Hour Documentary Explores the Colorful Life and Times of William Randolph Hearst. American Experience presents “Citizen Hearst,” an insightful biography of one of the most fascinating and powerful men of the 20th century. By the 1930s, William Randolph Hearst controlled the largest media empire in the country: 28 newspapers, a movie studio, a syndicated wire service, radio stations, and 13 magazines. He used his communications stronghold to achieve political power unprecedented in the industry, then ran for office himself. A man of prodigious appetites and the model for Orson Welles’s Citizen Kane, his castle, San Simeon, was a monument to his extravagance. While married to his wife Millicent, with whom he had five sons, he also conducted a decades-long affair with actress Marion Davies, his companion until death. By the time Hearst died in 1951 at the age of 88, he had forever transformed the role of media in American life and politics. Based on The Chief: The Life of William Randolph Hearst, David Nasaw’s critically acclaimed biography, “Citizen Hearst” premieres Monday and Tuesday, September 27 & 28, 2021, 9:00-11:00 p.m. on American Experience on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.
kvie.org

Trailer | Citizen Hearst

Explore the life of William Randolph Hearst. The model for Orson Welles’s Citizen Kane, he controlled a vast media empire, wielded unprecedented power and influence, and forever transformed the media’s role in American life and politics.
townandcountrymag.com

The Real Story Behind Hearst Tower

If a building is a drama, this one has three acts. The first is about mighty architectural ambitions, expressed with a combination of joie de vivre and an almost explosive bombast. The second is quieter, as difficult circumstances prevent the completion of the structure, but the portion that does get built endures for almost three quarters of a century as a beloved eccentric. And then, in the third act, the ambitions make a triumphant return, this time by reinventing the building in the altogether different form of one of the 21st century’s first important skyscrapers.
Kankakee Daily Journal

'Citizen Hearst' and the birth of modern media

“American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) offers the two-night documentary “Citizen Hearst,” a look at publisher and media mogul William Randolph Hearst and his times. Born in 1863, the third year of the Civil War, he would die in 1951, the second year of the Korean War, and Hearst would be at the center of American history for most of those years.
mediapost.com

PBS Documentary Of Hearst Is Mass Media History Writ Large

Who among our present-day media titans shall we place alongside the media moguls of yesteryear -- among them, and perhaps most conspicuously, William Randolph Hearst?. Who can compare to him today? Mark Zuckerberg (CEO, Facebook)? Jack Dorsey (CEO, Twitter)? Sundar Pichai (CEO, Alphabet Inc., aka Google)? For that matter, is Google even considered a “media” company?
