Albuquerque, NM

Oleanders bewilder new homeowners

By Tracey Fitzgibbon
ABQJournal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. We got to purchase our first home earlier this year and tried our hand at gardening. The house had a few old, dead shrubs that we removed. When we went shopping we found a couple of small oleander plants that seemed like they’d fit the space and from the description, thought they’d be what we were looking for since they flowered. Well, they haven’t lived and when we went to pull them out, the root ball looked just like it did when we planted it. You could have slid the dirt part directly back into the container, no change at all! What did we do wrong and any suggestions on trying again? – Mr. & Mrs W.S., Albuquerque.

