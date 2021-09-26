CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley At The Half: The Volunteers came to play

Star-Banner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody questioned whether the Gators would come out flat after last week’s near-miss thriller against Alabama. Apparently, it was the wrong question. The Gators came out strong, stuffing Tennessee on its first possession and then going 66 yards for a TD on their first drive. Then the question became, “Would they stay non-flat?”

www.ocala.com

Corbin News Journal

Whitley and W’burg playing hosts Friday

Whitley County and Williamsburg High School football teams will be in action at home Friday night while Corbin will have a week off to enjoy its 5-0 start. Whitley County hung with visiting Bell County early, but couldn’t overcome the 22-8 halftime deficit as the Colonels fell to the Bobcats, 36-22.
Gainesville.com

Whitley grades the Gators

Gainesville Sun sports columnist David Whitley passes out unit grades for Florida's contest Saturday vs. Alabama, a 31-29 loss at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The first-quarter lull keeps this from being an A+, but it’s a rare day when Alabama leaves a stadium with its head spinning and wondering, “Did you get the license plate of that truck that hit me?” UF’s running attack was like an 18-wheeler whistling down Saban Highway, gaining 258 yards and averaging 6.0 yards a carry. Emory Jones had 80 yards, but we always knew he could scoot. On Saturday, he also showed maturation as a passer. The offensive line was stout. There were clutch plays galore. There was also miscommunication on the do-or-die two-point conversion. But when an Alabama defense resembles a smushed love bug on the windshield of a truck, it’s been a good day.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Star-Banner

North Marion downs Eastside, 43-13, at Citizens Field

After jumping out to a 30-0 lead through the first 20 minutes of play, the visiting North Marion Colts improved to 3-2 on the season with a 43-13 win Thursday night at Citizens Field over winless Eastside High. “Proud of the way our guys played. Came out and put some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
Gatorsports.com

Whitley: Florida's loss is Florida's gain

No one was allowed to say it, or they’d have been guilty of violating the Sports Rulebook. But as the Nick Saban Express wobbled out of Florida Field on Saturday, only one term accurately captured the Gators’ mood. Moral victory. Yeah, it’s a forbidden phrase. Moral victory. When you lose...
FLORIDA STATE
Star-Banner

Whitley: UF can afford to lose to Alabama, but not by much

When you’re not sure what to make of something, go with the duck test — If it swims like a duck, quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a duck. Apply the test to Alabama coming to Gainesville and what that means for the Gators. If it sounds like a...
ALABAMA STATE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Tennessee Just Paid Half A Million Dollars To Not Play Army | The College Football Experience (Ep. 847)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to the recent news of the Tennessee Volunteers of the SEC paid the Army Black Knights half a million dollars to not play football next season. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down why Tennessee is trying to buy out Army and what this means for the Vols upcoming schedule. Will Tennessee perhaps try to buy out of playing Ball State and Pittsburgh too? Will Tennessee now be able to somehow find themselves in a bowl game? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.
TENNESSEE STATE
chatsports.com

Late defensive play helps Michigan survive second-half collapse against Rutgers

It was a tale of two halves today for the Michigan Wolverines. The first half was all Michigan, and it looked like the team would dominate at home for the fourth time this season. But that lead quickly disappeared in the second half. Luckily, the defense took care of the business when it mattered the most in the Michigan 20-13 win.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
Yardbarker

First-Half Observations: Sloppy Play, Lions Attempt Horrible Trick Play

The first half of the Ravens-Lions Week 3 contest was simply a sloppy affair. When Ravens kicker Justin Tucker misses a field goal on the road, something is up. Prior to his 49-yard miss, the talented placekicker had made 27 consecutive kicks on the road. In his last game at...
NFL
Star-Banner

High school roundup: Wildcats top Colts

FHS (10-4) will face Clearwater Central Catholic at 3:30 p.m. Friday in a tournament in Venice, while NMHS (5-6) will visit Eastside on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Trinity Catholic def. Belleview 25-7, 25-9, 25-4: At Trinity, the defending FHSAA Class 3A state champions earned its eighth straight win. Trinity (14-2)...
MARION COUNTY, FL
footballscoop.com

Sources: Georgia Southern names Whitley interim coach

Georgia Southern has moved on from Chad Lunsford, multiple sources confirmed to FootballScoop Sunday evening, and the Eagles have tabbed Kevin Whitley as their interim coach, per multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Lunsford, 28-21 atop the Georgia Southern program, saw his program drop its third-straight game Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Star-Banner

Whitley At The Half: Second quarter gives Gators fans some hope

If this was “At the Quarter,” Florida fans wouldn’t want to read it. But “At the Half,” there’s a glimmer of hope. In the first 15 minutes, the defense reverted to 2020 form, meaning a lot of missed tackles and miscommunication. Florida’s offense did not revert to 2020 form, meaning there was no Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts or passing game that would allow UF to get in a shootout with Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS

