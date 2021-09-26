Follow live: Lobo football at UTEP, COVID hits UNM team
The New Mexico Lobos and UTEP Miners do battle Saturday night at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso. Kickoff between the 2-1 teams is set for 7 p.m. Assistant sports editor and Lobo beat writer Steve Virgen is on the scene and providing coverage for the Journal. As he notes below on Twitter, several Lobos are out in accord with COVID-19 protocols. Follow his Twitter feed below. Also, check back here later and in Sunday’s Journal print edition for full coverage.www.abqjournal.com
Comments / 1