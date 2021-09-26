At The Half: Kentucky 10, South Carolina 0

It hasn’t been pretty but we can’t complain about a 10-point lead at the half in Columbia for your University of Kentucky Wildcats. Matt Ruffulo helped extend the early touchdown lead to 10 late in the second quarter with a 56-yard field goal to end the half. His three with Kavosiey Smoke’s 15-yard touchdown run on the first drive gave Kentucky a two-possession lead in a game that has been otherwise ugly. The Cats are already down in the turnover column with Will Levis’ fifth interception of the season.