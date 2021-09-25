CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama continues to dominate the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, as the Crimson Tide leads 35-0 after scoring an 81-yard touchdown with over 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Jameson Williams opened the game with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown on the initial kickoff.

Williams reaches the end zone for the second time tonight, this time off of an 81-yard catch-and-run.

Bryce Young’s abilities have been on full display tonight, as he once again manages to perfectly place a deep pass into the arms of Williams.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as they take on Southern Miss.

The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WHIZ

Central District Golf Sectionals

DII Girls at Mill Creek Golf Course: Top 3 Teams Advance and Top 3 Golfers on Non qualifying team advance. Lakewood girls finished in first place at the DII Sectionals for the central district. They Lancers were led by Abby Thompson who shot a 76. Avery Thompson who shot a 75 and Abbey Collie who shot a 95. Maddie Cline also shot a 95 and Lauren Griffith a 99.
GOLF
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

