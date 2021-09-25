Matt Nagy’s comments on Justin Fields was taken out of context

When it comes to the quarterback position this year, I have been one to say that Justin Fields should have been given the starting job from the start. I am also on record for saying I had no problem with the team signing Andy Dalton in the offseason, not knowing who the Chicago Bears may land in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace needed someone better than Nick Foles and Dalton was one of the better options available.