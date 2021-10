It’s hard to see the buzzsaw that Atlanta United has resembled under Gonzalo Pineda slowing down anytime soon. Ever since a lifeless 2-0 loss to Nashville SC on August 28th, it’s been high-scoring win after high-scoring win for the Five Stripes. But the path to the postseason is entering a rather rocky stretch. Atlanta has taken care of its business at the Benz but trips to Philadelphia and Montreal in the coming week will test just how far Pineda’s side can go. With the Eastern Conference playoff race as tight as ever, there’s little room for error either.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO