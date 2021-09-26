'Ride The Parkway' fundraiser efforts a cleaner and fire safe American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twenty-three miles long, across an expansive 4,800 acres, Sacramento's American River Parkway hosts more than 8 million visitors every year. "The parkway itself is such an important part of the Sacramento community, I mean where else can you go in the United States that you have a river that runs straight through its urban core," said Dianna Poggetto, executive director of the American River Parkway Foundation.