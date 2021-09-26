Fire destroys home outside Hamlet

RO file photo

HAMLET — Three fire departments responded to a blaze at a home on Meyers Lane, off of Freeman Mill Road, late Saturday afternoon.

East Rockingham Fire Chief Bill Bayless said the home, owned by Virginia Robinson, was fully involved on one side by the time crews arrived just after 4 p.m.

Crews from the Hamlet Fire Department and Cordova Fire and Rescue responded for mutual aid.

The home is a total loss, according to Bayless, with crews clearing the scene around 6:35 p.m.

Bayless said five adults and three children lived in the older home, but no one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire, which apparently started at the back of the house, is unknown. However, Bayless said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.