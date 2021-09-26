CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Meadows Results Saturday September 25th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

8th-$102,250, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.150, 46.170, 1:11.260, 1:38.960, 00.000, 1:46.040. You Talkin to Me1208797-hd6-82-hd1-4¼E. Gonzalez6.10. Time Goes On120395-½5-72-hd1-hd2-3¼K. Roman2.10. Jaysker120153-½3-13-½4-83-nkA. Birzer4.10. Too Many Bills120547-18-½7-35-34-2W. De La Cruz73.60. Sir Wally Wally122714-44-1½1-hd3-hd5-11¼G. Corbett2.10. Greedy Creedy122621-hd2-hd4-½6-½6-1C. Murphy8.80. Lucky Louie120232-hd1-hd5-27-97-5¾K. Jordan11.80. Lord of...

KJCT8

Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 25th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Football, Volleyball, Soccer, and Softball. New Mexico Highlands 0, Colorado Mesa 3 (25-18, 25-11, 25-11) Boys Varsity Soccer. Grand Junction 2, Glenwood Springs 3. GJ Central 6. Cortez 0. Varsity Softball (Southwestern Softball Classic) Green Mountain...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Remington Park Results Friday October 1st, 2021

6th-$20,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.870, 49.210, 1:14.080, 00.000, 00.000, 1:32.200. Backshot120274-13-hd3-31-½R. Eramia4.803.202.401.40. Easter Snap120321-½1-hd1-hd2-1I. Diego4.002.403.40. Oh My Aching Arch122833-½2-12-hd3-2¼L. Goncalves3.005.10. Crypto Gold12059996-14-¾F. Wethey Jr.5.50. Got No Kash120787-16-1½4-hd5-hdL. Luzzi22.50. Winter Wolf120446-hd8-hd8-hd6-½L. Quinonez13.60. Declare War120955-14-hd5-hd7-¾L. Wade14.10. Free Dream122168-hd7-hd7-1½8-7½J. Medina76.60.
KELOLAND

Saturday night scoreboard – September 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Northern State 41 University of Sioux Falls 10 Augustana 52 Bemidji State 24 South Dakota State 44 Indiana State 0 Missouri State 31 University of South Dakota 23 SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL Bridgewater-Emery def. Chester, 25-22, 25-23, 27-25 Belle Fourche […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-7-Add

7th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 3:47. Time 1:39.13. Fast. Scratched_Runnin Diva, Splashing, Say It With Roses. Also Ran_Mollie O ' McEvoy, Yangtze River. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $7.95. Daily Double (6-3) paid $10.80. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $3.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-5-8) paid $2.26. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-5) paid $5.65.
Charles Town Results Friday

1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f, clear. Off 7:15. Time 0:53.98. Fast. Scratched_Woodsong's Castle. Also Ran_Driven to Succeed, Just Ask Me. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $20.50. $1 Superfecta (5-1-3-6) paid $127.70. $1 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $52.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Results Woodbine-4-Add

4th_$39,181, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy. Off 6:25. Time 1:36.88. Good. Also Ran_Entry to Heaven, Veloce, Selfmade, Souper Cohiba, Lion Kingdom, Lyrical Gangster, Lion's Goldenheart, Breathlessnthesand, Itmakesmewonder, Whiskey Victor. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $39.17. $1 Daily Double (3-10) paid $67.10. $1 Exacta (10-3) paid $35.95. $0.2 Superfecta (10-3-4-9) paid $181.42. $0.2 Trifecta (10-3-4) paid $26.52.
Meadowlands Results Friday October 1st, 2021

2nd-$25,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.610, 47.180, 1:10.420, 1:35.720, 00.000, 1:42.050. Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Kitten's Joy-All Star Heart. Scratched: Social Group. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Heza Kitten121655-hd5-15-21-11-¾M. Sanchez9.404.203.603.70. Thomond Park124566-66-156-252-½2-5I. Castillo5.403.805.70. Lion Charmer121322-1½2-12-1½3-2½3-1¾P. Lopez3.205.20. Papa Honor116443-hd3-hd3-hd5-34-5J. Panaijo15.80. Fly...
BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday. 1st_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f. 2nd_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f. 3rd_$30,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 1 1/16mi. Youreascoldasice111Its Mr Poppi to U118. R H F Spectre124Dashing Circles124. Elvirus118Fashionable118. Raging Whirlwind108Indy Del...
Horse Racing
Sports
Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Tuesday October 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Honorable Lilly (L), 120A. Flores3-6-3James Day3/1. 2Modern Muse (L), 120C. Oliveros4-3-8Greg Wolfe6/1. 3Love Happy (L), 120J. Monserrate, Jr.5-5-3Devan Ewell, Sr.30/1. 4Bee Wings (L), 120G. Rodriguez4-1-1Jay Bernardini5/1. 5Flowzano (L), 120O. Mayta3-8-1Jay Bernardini9/2. 6Loopy (L), 123A. Diaz1-2-2Wilfrido Montano4/1. 7Cafe Mischief (L), 120A. Gonzalez1-2-6Kevin Fletcher20/1. 8Bobbobsbaby (L), 120R....
BC-Results Delaware Park

1st_$24,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 1:16. Time 1:11.28. Fast. Also Ran_Shatter Me, Amigos Tune, Take Charge Erica. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $6.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-2-1) paid $9.17. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-2) paid $27.55. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
DELAWARE STATE
Gulfstream Park Results Saturday October 2nd, 2021

2nd-$23,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 46.770, 1:12.860, 00.000, 00.000, 1:27.090. Science Friction111431-hd1-21-1½1-1½F. Calles28.8012.007.4013.40. Shes a Gift118242-½2-½2-2½2-2½E. Jaramillo4.403.402.00. She Is Royalty118676-½5-hd5-33-2¼L. Reyes6.2012.50. Dolcisima118154-14-4½3-hd4-nkD. Boraco4.30. Aleida118515-1½6-26-15-1G. Martinez19.60. Overthebluesky118767776-½M. Meneses4.70. More Mucho118323-33-24-½7S. Camacho2.00. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $64.10; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $54.30; Quinella (2-4)...
Penn National Early Entries, Friday October 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Cutefacechubywaist (L), 122A. Rodriguez3-1-3Brandon Kulp. 4Flattering Ruby (L), 120M. Inirio4-5-6Flint Stites. 2nd-$19,900, Claiming $12,500-$10,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Automate (L), 120D. Cora5-2-2Irving Velez. 2Commissioner Biggs (L), 122T. Conner1-5-3Erin McClellan. 3Wahoowa Wahoowa (L), 120V. Diaz6-5-2Thomas Lingenfelter. 4Krachenwagen (L), 120D....
Belmont Park Early Entries, Thursday October 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Gianni Lambo , 119I. Ortiz, Jr.x-x-xTodd Pletcher. 2nd-$80,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1$ X), One Mile. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1I'm Perfect Too (L), 118J. Alvarado1-2-xThomas Albertrani. 2I'm Fine (L), 122I. Ortiz, Jr.5-2-2Jeremiah Englehart. 3Caramocha (L), 118M. Franco7-5-6Mitchell Friedman. 4Because of...
L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 6

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Phillips in the 5th. b-homered for Treinen in the 7th. c-singled for Suter in the 8th. 1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th. E_T.Turner (16). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Cain (13), Wong (32), Escobar (23). HR_T.Turner 2 (27), off Lauer; Beaty (6), off Gustave. RBIs_Cain (36), Narváez (49), Wong (50), Escobar (89), L.Urías (75), Vogelbach (24), T.Turner 5 (73), Beaty (36), Muncy (93). SB_Wong (12), Yelich (9), Hiura (3), Bellinger (3). CS_L.Urías (1).
BC-Results Lone Star

1st_$9,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 6:06. Time 1:18.52. Sloppy. Scratched_Madjikman, Lapcos Bonus. Also Ran_Iridesse, Rb Gaim Changer, Consider Thess, On The Verge. Exacta (3-8) paid $60.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-4-1) paid $43.31. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-4) paid $38.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
No. 5 Iowa 51, Maryland 14

IOWA_Petras 1 run (Shudak kick), 14:57. IOWA_A.Bruce 8 pass from Petras (Shudak kick), 14:08. IOWA_Petras 1 run (Shudak kick), 10:53. IOWA_Pottebaum 2 run (Shudak kick), 5:46. IOWA_Goodson 67 pass from Petras (Shudak kick), 12:46. IOWA_FG Shudak 32, 8:35. MD_Jarrett 7 pass from Tagovailoa (Petrino kick), 6:01. Fourth Quarter. IOWA_Tracy 7...
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Gardner-Webb 17

MONM_Farri 35 run (Null kick), 11:28. MONM_Aldarelli 24 pass from Muskett (Null kick), 02:40. MONM_Shoemaker 22 fumble return (kick failed), 02:01. MONM_Aldarelli 12 pass from Muskett (Null kick), 01:16. WEBB_Brown 47 run (McKay kick), 00:00. Third Quarter. MONM_Miller 38 pass from Muskett (Null kick), 13:37. WEBB_Jones 2 run (McKay kick),...
Indians beat Rangers 9-6, keep alive hopes of .500 finish

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered, Jose Ramirez drove in three runs, and rookie Eli Morgan won his third straight start as the Cleveland Indians drubbed the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Friday night. The Indians, playing the final series with the name they’ve used since 1915,...
Boston 4, Washington 2

Robles p000000--- Bogaerts ss211030.295. a-grounded out for Baldonado in the 7th. b-lined out for D.Hernandez in the 8th. c-struck out for Murphy in the 8th. E_Bell (5). LOB_Boston 9, Washington 12. 2B_Thomas (15), Stevenson (6). HR_Renfroe (31), off Rogers; Dalbec (25), off Rogers; Escobar (4), off Barnes; Mercer (2), off Ottavino. RBIs_Renfroe 3 (96), Dalbec (78), Escobar (28), Mercer (7).
Stanford 31, No. 3 Oregon 24, 2OT

STAN_Tremayne 18 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 6:25. ORE_A.Brown 3 run (C.Lewis kick), 14:34. STAN_Sanders 2 run (Karty kick), 8:02. ORE_Verdell 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 8:32. ORE_A.Brown 5 run (C.Lewis kick), 9:32. STAN_Higgins 2 pass from McKee (Karty kick), :00. Second Overtime. STAN_Humphreys 14 pass from McKee (Karty kick), :00.
OREGON STATE

