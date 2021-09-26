Michigan LB Josh Ross ‘going to be OK’ after leaving Rutgers game injured
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Josh Ross may have missed the second half of Michigan’s win over Rutgers with an injury, but he’s “going to be OK.”. Those are the words from head coach Jim Harbaugh, who reassured reporters Saturday after a 20-13 win over the Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium. While Harbaugh didn’t say it outright, he suggested that Ross, a senior linebacker and co-captain, would not miss any additional time.www.mlive.com
