CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan LB Josh Ross ‘going to be OK’ after leaving Rutgers game injured

By Aaron McMann
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Josh Ross may have missed the second half of Michigan’s win over Rutgers with an injury, but he’s “going to be OK.”. Those are the words from head coach Jim Harbaugh, who reassured reporters Saturday after a 20-13 win over the Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium. While Harbaugh didn’t say it outright, he suggested that Ross, a senior linebacker and co-captain, would not miss any additional time.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan LB Josh Ross expected to play vs. Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Michigan is expected to have starting linebacker Josh Ross today. The senior traveled with the team to Madison and should be available for the 14th-ranked Wolverines’ showdown with Wisconsin (noon, FOX), a pivotal game for unbeaten Michigan. Ross missed most of the second half last week against...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Wisconsin State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Ross
The Ann Arbor News

Fast start, passing game critical for Michigan | 5 keys to victory vs. Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The biggest game of the season (so far, at least) is less than 24 hours away — and Michigan’s expected to arrive into town here shortly. As we’ve mentioned several times now this week, the Wolverines face an uphill climb at Camp Randall Stadium, a place they haven’t won a football game at since 2001. They’ve lost five straight games here in Wisconsin, and the last two by pretty handily.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Wolverine Confidential podcast: What are Michigan’s chances of beating Wisconsin?

Michigan (4-0) will face its toughest test of the season on Saturday when it travels to Wisconsin (1-2). The Wolverines’ offense was humming through the first 3 1/2 games in 2021, but it sputtered in the second half against Rutgers last week, managing just 42 yards. Will Michigan’s offensive struggles continue against a Wisconsin defense that ranks second nationally in total defense, allowing just 210.3 yards per game?
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#Michigan Stadium#Stubhub#American Football#Wolverines
The Grand Rapids Press

Wolverine recruiting report: Could Michigan add a second QB in 2022 class?

Michigan already has a quarterback commit in the 2022 class, but it might not be done adding at the position. Inglewood (Calif.) four-star Justyn Martin decommitted from Cal on Sept. 21 and is strongly considering Michigan. The No. 276 recruit nationally, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings, received an offer from the Wolverines in May – two months after he announced his verbal pledge to the Golden Bears.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Flint Journal

New petitions initiatives, a redistricting time crunch and confusing budget language: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the state’s 2021-22 budget agreement this week, which included language inserted by Republicans that attempts to prohibit health departments from issuing mask mandates. The provisions, which the governor has said are unenforceable and unconstitutional, has triggered some health departments to do away with...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy