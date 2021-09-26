Michigan LB Josh Ross ‘going to be OK’ after leaving Rutgers game injured

MADISON, Wis. — The biggest game of the season (so far, at least) is less than 24 hours away — and Michigan’s expected to arrive into town here shortly. As we’ve mentioned several times now this week, the Wolverines face an uphill climb at Camp Randall Stadium, a place they haven’t won a football game at since 2001. They’ve lost five straight games here in Wisconsin, and the last two by pretty handily.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO