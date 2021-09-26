PG&E charged with 4 homicides, environmental crimes for allegedly starting Zogg Fire
The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office has filed a total of 31 criminal charges against PG&E. The 2020 Zogg Fire killed four people.www.abc10.com
Get prepared PH&E customers. You will ALL be paying for this through exuberant power bills. We the People must start yelling about more wind and solar options, (and not the ones OWNED by current power companies)!! Here’s what happening... power companies are buying up most ALL local solar companies, offering them obscene money that they can’t turn down and having them keep “running” the business, purchasing vast amounts of land out in the middle of nowhere and putting in millions of solar panels. Why? Simple... they will keep charging customers the same if not MORE for the For what the sun provides for free.
pg&e needs to be sued for not fulfilling there end of being able to supply adequate power when they have said they are reliable to do so.
